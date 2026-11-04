Defence Forces Strike Russian Pantsir-S1 Air Defence System Worth $15M

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 8th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces announced the operation on Facebook.

"The Pantsir is supposed to provide protection. But it failed to protect itself. The incident occurred while the enemy was conducting combat airspace patrols. Units of Ukraine's Defence Forces, operating under the command of the 8th Air Assault Corps, detected and immediately struck a Russian Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system in the North Slobozhanskyi direction," the statement said.

According to publicly available information, the system is worth approximately $15 million.

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Since February 24, 2022, the open-source intelligence project Oryx has documented 45 Russian Pantsir-S1 systems destroyed, six damaged and two captured.

"So now these statistics should be updated," the Air Assault Forces added.

The military also released video footage of the strike.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's Defence Forces struck at least 30 strategic facilities inside Russia in October, including seven military-industrial complex factories, three military airfields, as well as aircraft, radar systems and Russian military logistics infrastructure.