Trump Said To Weigh Hegseth's Future As War Secretary

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United States War Secretary Pete Hegseth's future at the job could be at stake following Republicans' midterm election losses, with President Donald Trump reportedly consulting advisers on whether Hegseth should remain in his post, sources told CBS News on Wednesday.

Vice President JD Vance attributed Republicans' sweeping midterm losses to the war in Iran, while some officials reportedly suggested that US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine could also be blamed for the GOP's electoral setbacks.

Namely, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could be among the names the president would consider as a replacement for Hegseth. Meanwhile, Democrats had been preparing to bring an impeachment vote against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth before the election, but the House of Representatives went into early recess, delaying the move.