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Lurion De Mello

Lurion De Mello


Date: 2026-11-04 11:35:21

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Finance, Macquarie University
Profile Articles

I teach in the areas of corporate finance, financial management, energy economics and investments. I have developed several courses that are fully delivered by industry professionals working in national and global finance and banking institutions.

My primary area of research is in energy economics with an emphasis of oil, gas and the petrochemical value chain.

My other research passion is in behavioural finance where I use innovative methods to study how investors use financial information in making investment decisions and how overconfidence can drive bubbles in stock markets.

In 2010 I received the Macquarie University's Vice Chancellors (VC) Award for Research and was a finalist for the 2020 VC's Learning and Teaching Award.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in Finance, Macquarie University

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