EZVIZ Launches November Deals In Mexico: Up To 15% Off Smart Locks And 4K Security Cameras







Source: EZVIZ

Founded in 2013 and serving more than 130 countries and regions, EZVIZ applies AI-powered innovation to smart cameras and smart entry products. All of them connect through the EZVIZ App, so users can protect and control their homes from one place.

The offers bring together smart entry and indoor and outdoor security solutions to protect different areas of the home:

Y2000 Smart Fingerprint Lock - Unlock with a touch

The Y2000's handle has a built-in fingerprint sensor. Users can create temporary guest codes or unlock remotely through the app. Paired with the C6N G1 4K indoor camera, opening the door can trigger photos or video. Door alerts and an anti-tamper alarm keep users informed; anti-peeping codes protect passcode entry from prying eyes.

C9c Dual 3K Dual-Lens Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Outdoor Camera - Two views from one camera

Two 3K lenses cover areas such as an entrance and driveway simultaneously, providing wide and close-up views. When the upper lens detects a moving person, the lower lens follows them. The weatherproof camera distinguishes people from vehicles and provides color night vision. Two-way talk lets users respond remotely.

C8c 4K Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Outdoor Camera - Sharp coverage, no subscription needed

The C8c records in 4K, automatically zooming while tracking human movement. Human and vehicle detection runs on-device without a subscription. Users can save up to 12 viewing angles for locations such as gates or garages. Color night vision supports after-dark monitoring; a siren and strobe light help deter intruders.

C6N G1 4K Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Indoor Camera - Detailed viewing for people and pets

The C6N G1 4K provides detailed indoor viewing with human and pet detection. Someone at home can press its touch button to call the app user directly. A physical shutter also covers the lens for privacy if needed.

Offers are available on Amazon Mexico, November 8–30, 2026.

More information: .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at