Chennai Police Step Up Security Ahead Of Diwali Drones, Watchtowers At Shopping Hubs

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) Greater Chennai Police have announced extensive security arrangements across major commercial centres in the city ahead of Diwali on November 8, deploying additional personnel, surveillance drones, temporary watchtowers and mobile patrol units to ensure public safety during the festive shopping rush.

City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj has directed officers to prioritise crowd management, crime prevention and traffic regulation, particularly in busy shopping areas such as T. Nagar, Purasawalkam, Washermenpet and Flower Bazaar.

Personnel drawn from various wings of the city police, Armed Reserve, Tamil Nadu Special Police and Home Guards will be deployed to manage the anticipated crowds.

According to an official release, 25 temporary watchtowers have been established at strategic locations, including 10 in T. Nagar, four each in Kilpauk and Flower Bazaar, two each in Washermenpet and Triplicane, and one in Adyar. Police personnel equipped with binoculars will monitor public movement from these towers.

The police have also established 12 temporary control rooms and 37 help desks to assist shoppers, monitor CCTV footage, identify suspicious activities and reunite missing children with their families.

As part of enhanced surveillance, seven drones and 100 body-worn cameras will be deployed in crowded commercial areas. Plainclothes police personnel, including women officers, will mingle with shoppers to identify potential offenders and prevent theft and chain-snatching incidents.

Public safety announcements will be broadcast through 66 public address systems, while LED screens will display crime prevention messages and precautionary instructions. Police have advised shoppers to safeguard their mobile phones, cash, jewellery and other valuables.

Women have also been advised to take precautions against chain-snatching. Vehicle patrols have been intensified, while dedicated traffic patrol units will regulate congestion around shopping centres.

Mobile X-ray baggage scanners will be deployed for random security checks at commercial establishments and other crowded locations.

An exclusive WhatsApp group has been created to facilitate intelligence sharing and coordination among police personnel. Emergency response arrangements include 108 ambulances with medical teams and fire engines stationed at designated locations.

Additional fire safety precautions have been introduced around firecracker shops to prevent accidents during the festive season. Police have appealed to the public to cooperate with security personnel and follow traffic regulations to ensure peaceful, incident-free Diwali celebrations.