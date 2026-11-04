Ramayana Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Eyes Rs. 3000 Crore? Read On

Ramayana Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor's mythological epic is eyeing a Rs 75-100 crore opening day, while trade experts believe the film could earn up to Rs 3,000 crore if it connects with audiences

Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the Ramayana is generating considerable box-office expectations ahead of its theatrical release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film is being projected as one of the biggest cinematic releases in Indian cinema.

With its grand production scale, internationally acclaimed technical team and a story deeply rooted in Indian culture, the film has the potential to deliver an extraordinary box-office performance. Trade experts are predicting an opening day collection of Rs 75-100 crore across languages, while lifetime earnings could range anywhere between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore.

However, much will depend on audience reception, word of mouth and the film's ability to attract viewers beyond its initial release weekend.

Trade estimates suggest that Ramayana could collect between Rs 75 crore and Rs 100 crore on its opening day across languages. Several exhibitors believe the film has the potential to establish new box-office records, given its enormous scale and the popularity of its lead actors.

Film exhibitor Vishek Chauhan believes the film should not be evaluated using conventional box-office or critical standards alone. According to him, Ramayana occupies a different space because audiences will approach it not just as entertainment but also through their religious beliefs and emotional connection with Lord Rama.

Chauhan, who owns Roopbani Cinema in Bihar's Purnia, believes that the film's commercial prospects will largely depend on how strongly it connects with devotees.

Drawing comparisons with the performance of faith-based films, he suggested that Ramayana could potentially earn Rs 2,500-3,000 crore in India if it manages to attract a substantial section of the Hindu audience.

Veteran distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal also believes the film could emerge as India's biggest cinematic release, potentially surpassing the box-office performance of the Dhurandhar franchise.

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi echoed similar expectations, pointing out that the story's familiarity, emotional significance and impressive technical scale could help the film reach unprecedented commercial heights.

The film's initial theatrical response has also generated optimism among exhibitors. Ashish Misra, head of commercialisation at Cinepolis India, revealed that the multiplex chain had already sold more than one lakh tickets and planned over 1,600 shows on the opening day.

Miraj Cinemas is also preparing for a significant release, with plans to screen the film across 225 screens and schedule approximately 960 shows daily.

The film will be available in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, with demand reportedly strong in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Several Tier-2 markets are also performing better than initial expectations.

Premium formats, particularly IMAX and 3D, are witnessing considerable interest, according to exhibitors. However, ticket prices vary across cities and formats, with some premium IMAX seats reportedly costing Rs 3,000 or more. Regular tickets, meanwhile, start at approximately Rs 200.

Despite the encouraging advance sales, exhibitors are exercising some caution while predicting the opening weekend numbers.

The release coincides with Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Diwali celebrations. Ashish Misra believes these festivities could influence theatrical footfall, particularly during evening shows when families may be occupied with religious ceremonies and celebrations.

He expects Monday to provide a clearer picture of the film's actual box-office momentum once the festive weekend concludes.

While the film is generating substantial interest in several Hindi-speaking markets, its prospects in South India appear comparatively measured.

The release will coincide with regional films, including Suriya's Scene and Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2, which could affect Ramayana's theatrical performance in the southern markets.

Chennai-based trade analyst Ramesh Bala believes Karnataka could emerge as a particularly strong market for the film, considering Yash's popularity following the success of the KGF franchise. Sai Pallavi's presence could also help attract audiences in other southern states.

Bala has estimated that Ramayana could earn approximately Rs 30-40 crore from the South Indian market. However, he believes its performance will depend heavily on audience word of mouth.

He pointed out that Ramayana is different from mass entertainers such as Pushpa 2, KGF 2 and RRR. While those films attracted audiences through action and commercial entertainment, Ramayana belongs to the mythological genre and may require a different kind of audience engagement.

Rakesh Gothwaman of Chennai's Vettri theatres also suggested that the film would face competition from the two regional releases. According to him, Ramayana could initially receive a relatively smaller screen presence in the South before establishing its own position based on audience response.

Ultimately, the film's lifetime collection will depend on how successfully it converts initial curiosity into sustained theatrical footfall.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG is handling its VFX.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the ambitious project is aiming to deliver a cinematic experience on an unprecedented scale.

Whether Ramayana achieves the projected Rs 3,000 crore milestone remains to be seen, but trade expectations have already placed it among the most closely watched Indian releases.