Israel Denies Gaza Child Amputees Treatment: Rights Monitor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said Israeli attacks have left 1,134 children in Gaza with amputations as of October 9, while restrictions on treatment, rehabilitation and prosthetic devices worsen their suffering.

The monitor stated Wednesday that obstructing treatment constitutes part of the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, with families also bearing the burden amid shortages of housing, income and basic services.

It stressed that child amputees need long-term medical care, rehabilitation, psychological support and prosthetics adjusted as they grow.

Citing a World Health Organization report issued in May, the Euro-Med said only around 500 of nearly 2,300 people assessed after amputations between September 2024 and May 2026 had received rehabilitation.

The monitor added that restrictions on patients' travel and medical evacuations deny children access to specialized treatment unavailable in Gaza, prolonging their suffering and limiting their mobility and independence.