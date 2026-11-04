Huawei And Axora Sign Strategic MOU To Accelerate Digital Transformation In Qatar AEC Sector

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Huawei Technologies Qatar and Axora Technologies & Engineering signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at Huawei's Qatar office to accelerate digital transformation across the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector, in support of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The partnership focuses on three core domains:

. Smart Construction: Combining Huawei's ICT Technologies with IoT and AI solutions co-developed with Axora Technologies & Engineering to enable smarter, safer, more energy-efficient and cost-controlled construction projects.

. Digital Twins: Integrating Intelligent Building Information Modeling (BIM) models with real-time operational data to enable 3D simulation, risk monitoring, and Middle East climate-adaptive energy modeling across the building lifecycle.

. Smart Facility Management: Deploying AI-driven predictive maintenance to reduce downtime, extend asset lifespans, and optimize energy consumption in line with Qatar's green building objectives.

Steven Zhang, Deputy CEO of Huawei Qatar, stated:

[Mohammed Nasser A S Al Emadi], Chairman of Axora Technologies & Engineering, added:

Huawei Technologies Qatar Axora Technologies & Engineering Digital Transformation