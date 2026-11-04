NHRC, Naufar Center Organise Panel Discussion On Rights Of Individuals Recovering From Substance Use Disorders

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and the Naufar Center have jointly organised a panel discussion focusing on the human rights of individuals recovering from substance use disorders, with a primary emphasis on post-treatment care and social reintegration.

The event brought together senior representatives from the Ministries of Interior; Labor; Public Health; Social Development and Family; and Justice; alongside the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau; the Public Prosecution; the Supreme Judiciary Council; the Behavioral Healthcare Center; and the World Health Organisation, together with other relevant national institutions.

Discussions centred on Qatar's multi-dimensional strategies to counter global threats associated with drug trafficking and psychotropic substances, which have successfully maintained the country free from major security risks according to relevant international indicators.

On the sidelines of the session, the NHRC and the Naufar Center signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster co-operation across multiple domains. The agreement establishes a framework for exchanging information, legal frameworks, publications, guidelines, and reports concerning human rights, healthcare, and rehabilitation services. It also provides for joint awareness and educational programs designed to promote the right to health, spread human rights awareness, and solidify the principles of human dignity, equality, and non-discrimination.

Under the MoU, both entities will collaborate on capacity-building initiatives for professional and administrative staff through training programs and expertise exchanges in legal, health, and rehabilitation fields. The partnership also contributes to developing educational and research programmes aligned with the jurisdictions of both organisations, thereby supporting scientific knowledge and refining relevant policies and practices.

Furthermore, the agreement encompasses the creation of educational materials and guidelines that champion the rights of beneficiaries receiving healthcare and rehabilitation services, alongside community initiatives aimed at fostering social inclusion, eliminating stigma and discrimination, and encouraging the active societal participation of recovering individuals.

Addressing the session, His Excellency the Deputy Chairperson of the NHRC, Dr Mohammed bin Saif al-Kuwari noted that the discussion addressed a critical issue intersecting social, economic, and health dimensions, which necessitates a comprehensive and rigorous approach rooted in international standards.

For his part, Director-General of the Naufar Center, Dr Khalifa Jeham al-Kuwari echoed these sentiments, stating that the memorandum of understanding unites the two institutions around a shared goal of safeguarding human dignity, promoting the right to health, and supporting individuals in leading stable, productive lives within their communities.

His Excellency Secretary-General of the NHRC, Sultan bin Hassan al-Jamali outlined the seven key recommendations issued by the participants of the session.

These include advancing legislative frameworks and public policies to ensure sustainable recovery and removing barriers to empower recovery ambassadors to integrate effectively into all spheres of life.

Al-Jamali added that the recommendations also call for institutionalising interactive channels for recovery ambassadors by establishing a permanent headquarters to study their challenges and leverage their efforts in awareness and prevention. Additional recommendations prioritise addressing social stigma as an essential gateway to recovery, establishing a joint institutional framework for post-operative care, creating a dedicated fund to support recovering individuals under the supervision of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, ensuring continuous behavioural healthcare and family support, and developing shared metrics to measure recovery sustainability while strictly preserving the confidentiality of medical data.

NHRC Naufar Center social reintegration