Qatar Classic Car Contest Attracts Record Gulf Participation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's seventh Luxury Classic Cars Contest and Exhibition has recorded its highest-ever participation, with around 73 confirmed cars from more than 150 applications received across the Gulf, reflecting growing regional interest in classic motoring.

The event, set to take place at The Pearl Island's Medina Centrale from November 17 to 22, is under the patronage of Her Excellency Qatar Museums Chairperson Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani. The Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association is organising it, with Alfardan Automotive as its official automotive sponsor.

Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of a press conference at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, Hussain Omar Alfardan, Chief Marketing Officer of Alfardan Automotive, said the growing number of entries highlighted the event's rising appeal, while also giving organisers the challenge of accommodating more vehicles in future editions.

"We have over 150 applicants from around the Gulf, and the confirmed so far is roughly 73," he said.

Describing the figure as a milestone for the competition, Alfardan said the number of confirmed participants was the highest since the exhibition began.

"73 is the highest number since the Classic Car Exhibition's inception, and we are very glad to have such a number," he said.

The growing participation has also raised questions about the exhibition's future venue, as the current space becomes increasingly congested as the number of vehicles grows.

"At the moment we are getting congested with the space and the number of cars," Alfardan said, adding that organisers would need to consider a different location in the coming years to accommodate the event's expansion.

He expressed hope that participation would continue to increase, while stressing the importance of preparing for the exhibition's future requirements.

"Hopefully it does grow, but we will need to be prepared for such an event," he said.

Alfardan also highlighted the significance of continuing the exhibition amid uncertainty surrounding the organisation of several events in Qatar earlier in the year.

"Since the beginning of the year, there was a hesitation about continuing many events in the country. However, we have confirmed, like many other events happening this year, that this will continue," he said.

The seventh edition marks another milestone for an exhibition that has steadily attracted greater participation, bringing together classic car enthusiasts and collectors from Qatar and across the Gulf.

With applications continuing to rise, the latest edition points to growing interest in preserving automotive heritage and giving enthusiasts a platform to showcase vehicles from different eras of motoring.

For organisers, the challenge ahead will be ensuring that the exhibition's physical space keeps pace with its growing regional appeal.

Luxury Classic Cars Contest and Exhibition classic motoring Qatar Museums