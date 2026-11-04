Labarna AI Publishes Film Library Showing How Businesses In Twenty One Industries Can Own Their AI And Software

Labarna AI

Ten films cover construction, real estate, legal, restaurants, staffing and e-commerce, plus Labarna's 60-day build model

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Labarna AI, the AI and software company operated by TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC, has published its full film library on its YouTube channel. The ten films run from under two minutes to about eight minutes. Each addresses one industry, or one question that business owners commonly raise about artificial intelligence and custom software.

The library is available at @LabarnaAI.

According to the company, the films answer the questions prospective clients ask most often, set inside their own industry rather than delivered as a single general pitch. The scenarios are modeled. No client is named or shown, in line with the company's policy of keeping client builds private.

"Every industry loses time and money in a different place," said Steven Foster, Founder and CEO of Labarna AI. "For a contractor it's a crew booked on two sites. For a law firm it's a call that rings out at six in the evening. So each film starts from that industry's own problem."

Three films cover the company and its method. "Built to Act" introduces Labarna, Foster's 28 years in payments, software and company building, and the company's position that businesses should own their software rather than rent it by the seat, license or location. "Day 1 to Day 60" explains the build timeline: the client's minimum viable product, or MVP, goes into production on day 30, and the full system is handed over with complete code turnover on day 60. "Engineered to Survive" examines why software generated from a single prompt in an AI chat tool can look finished within minutes but lacks the systems a business needs to operate safely every day, and what it costs to run AI agents in production.

Two films address construction. "Your Jobs Owned" follows a contractor whose project management, scheduling, field reports and accounting sit in separate rented systems, and shows a single platform on which the field and the office see the same information at the same time. The film also shows how a contractor can replace legacy software on day 30 or run the new platform alongside it until the team is ready. "Two Towers" models a 60-story, 36-month tower project run by 24 AI agents across scheduling, crews, weather, cranes, inspections and cost, and follows how the agents respond when a storm threatens a concrete pour.

"Own Your Market" is aimed at commercial real estate brokerages. It shows a platform that reads county public records each day, including loan maturities, foreclosure filings, unpaid tax bills, dissolved companies and rezoning agendas, to identify likely sellers before a property is listed. It also shows how contacts and comparable sales data remain with the firm when a broker leaves."Own Your Practice" is aimed at law firms. It shows AI that answers every call day or night, runs a conflict check against the firm's own matters, opens the matter, sends the engagement letter and books the consultation. It also shows agents that read court orders and notices as they arrive, calculate deadlines and place them on the firm's calendar.

"Two Kitchens," "Two Desks" and "Two Stores" cover restaurant groups, staffing firms and online retailers. Each follows two comparable businesses through the same peak moment, such as a Friday dinner rush, a late-night job application or Black Friday. One business rents separate tools for each task. The other owns a system built with Labarna.

Across the library, the company states the same terms. Clients pay one set price with no upgrade fees and own the source code, agents, integrations and data. Their agents stay connected to Labarna's sovereign AI engine, which the company describes as its own system for directing each task to the best AI model at the right cost. "The films show how a system behaves on the hardest day of a business's year," Foster said. "That is the part that has to work."

About Labarna AI

Labarna AI is the public brand of TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC, licensed in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, with offices in Business Bay, Dubai. The company designs and builds production AI, websites and software platforms, AI search authority and automated payment systems, delivered to clients as their own technology. More information is available at .



Aisha Amin

TFSF Ventures FZ, LLC

+971 4 275 6376

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Labarna AI Publishes Film Library Showing How Businesses in Twenty One Industries Can Own Their AI and Software News Provided By TFSF Ventures FZ, LLC November 05, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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