Sonam Kapoor Sends Love To BIL Karan Boolani As He Mourns The Loss Of His 98-Year-Old Grandfather

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Boolani is currently mourning the loss of his grandfather Baldev Boolani, who passed away at the age of 98.

Remembering him as a man who built his life from scratch and taught him important lessons about family, responsibility and resilience, Karan penned an emotional note.

His sister-in-law and actress Sonam Kapoor sent him love in the comments section and wrote,“Love you Bools.” Karan took to his social media account to share the news and posted a series of emotional pictures with his grandfather, including a photograph of their hands clasped together.

He also shared a recent picture of the two of them together and many other throwback photographs from his grandfather's younger days.

Sharing the news of his grandfather's demise, Karan wrote,“ I lost my grandfather yesterday. I was lucky to spend some time with him these last few days. I sat with him, talked to him, and got to tell him what he meant to me. Not everyone gets to say goodbye properly, and I'll always be grateful I did. My parents looked after him at home right till the end, with no nurses and no outside help, just a lot of love and patience. He'd looked after them all his life, and watching that come back to him was something special.”

“He left Karachi with nothing and built it all again, and he taught me everything without ever sitting me down. He always said I'd have to look after the family one day. I hope I make him proud. 98 years. What a life. What a man.”

Karan's tribute also highlighted the bond between generations and the role his grandfather played in shaping his understanding of family.

Karan's wife and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor also shared a tribute to her grandfather-in-law Baldev Boolani on her social media stories.

She posted a photograph of him and described him as a beloved father who lived a“life beautifully lived”. The family shared that he passed away peacefully on November 4 at home, surrounded by those he loved, and that his last rites were held privately with close family.

For the uninitiated, Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor is married to Karan Boolani, in a love marriage arrangement.

–IANS

rd/