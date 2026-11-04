Forget Diwali Hampers! Astrotalk Gifts 1,000 Air Purifiers To Employees, Video Goes Viral WATCH

As air pollution levels rise in Delhi-NCR and several other parts of India, a Noida-based business has come up with a unique Diwali gift for its employees. Astrotalk, an astrology portal, has given out 1,000 air purifiers to its employees as a health-oriented alternative to the traditional holiday gifts. The company's effort has been widely talked about on social media with many users applauding the decision to prioritise employee well-being amid growing concerns about deteriorating air quality.

This Diwali businesses usually distribute candies, gift baskets, electronics or offers but Astrotalk decided to do something different this year. The company handed out air filters to its workers to allay health fears initiative comes at a time when pollution levels are becoming a serious issue, especially in Delhi-NCR, where people are facing more and more problems in breathing pure air.

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An employee's reaction to the unexpected festive present was captured in a video that the firm posted on social media.

Reactions on the Internet

The video went viral in no time, with online users lauding Astrotalk for choosing a useful gift over the regular holiday hampers. A number of social media users stated that businesses ought to focus more on the comfort and health of their workers, particularly in light of the increasingly difficult environmental conditions.

Many also suggested that other companies follow suit and consider gifts that provide their employees with useful benefits. The move has sparked conversations on how businesses can elevate the importance of holiday celebrations and rewards for employees.

Importance of Air Purifier

Air pollution has become a major concern for residents of several Indian cities. Pollutants, construction dust, vehicular pollution and climatic conditions all contribute to the seasonal deterioration of air quality during the winter, especially in Delhi-NCR.

Air purifiers with suitable filtration systems can reduce particulate matter and some airborne contaminants in enclosed places. However, elements like room size, filter quality, and upkeep affect how successful they are.

Thus, social media users have responded positively to Astrotalk's Diwali campaign, which they regard as a thoughtful response to an escalating public health issue, the choice of the company has demonstrated how employers can implement programmes that take into account the daily needs of their employees, rather than just providing traditional holiday gifts.