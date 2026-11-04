Four Bodies Recovered After Car Falls Into River In Uttarkashi Region

Four Dead After Vehicle Plunges into River in Uttarkashi

Four bodies have been recovered after a car lost control and plunged into a river along the Gangotri National Highway towards Dabrani in Uttarkashi, the District Administration said on Thursday. According to the District Administration, the accident occurred around 20 metres ahead of Gangnani Dharmakund, where the vehicle lost control and fell directly into the river.

Following directions from District Magistrate Prashant Arya, relief and rescue teams were immediately mobilised after receiving information about the accident. Teams from the local police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and 108 emergency services rushed to the spot without delay and initiated rescue operations.

Search and Rescue Operations

The administration said rescue teams have so far recovered the bodies of four individuals from the riverbank. Meanwhile, water police personnel and divers are conducting an extensive search operation to locate other possible passengers, despite strong river currents. The entire situation is being continuously monitored at the administrative level. Officials present at the spot have been instructed to provide all possible immediate assistance and expedite the rescue operations.

The Disaster Management Centre and medical teams have also been placed on high alert to ensure that any survivors rescued from the river receive immediate first aid and are transported to hospitals. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. The district administration is also working to contact the families of the victims.

Separate Rescue Mission for Kedartal Trekkers

Meanwhile, in another case from Uttarkashi, a search operation has been underway by the district administration and rescue teams to evacuate seven trekkers and one guide and support staff stranded in the Kedartal region of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

Amidst the search, District Magistrate Prashant Arya visited the Smart Control Room on Wednesday to review the latest updates on the operation. He directed officials to closely monitor every development, maintain seamless coordination with the rescue teams on the ground, and ensure effective utilisation of all available resources. Despite significant challenges posed by rugged mountainous terrain, glaciers, snowfall and adverse weather, joint teams continue to work tirelessly, officials said. The teams comprise the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Disaster Management, and the Forest, Revenue and Police departments. (ANI)

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