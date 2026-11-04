Indian Vlogger, Taiwanese Tourist Friend Clean Up Littered Dalai Hills In Mussoorie (WATCH)

An Indian travel vlogger and his friend from Taiwan have won hearts online after taking matters into their own hands and cleaning up a popular tourist spot in Mussoorie. The duo was left shocked after discovering Dalai Hills, known for its breathtaking views and lush green slopes, littered with chocolate wrappers, empty chips packets and plastic waste.

Anant, who frequently shares videos documenting his travels across India and abroad, took to Instagram to share a clip of the duo's unexpected clean-up drive.

The video initially captured stunning views of Dalai Hills, with its rolling green slopes and panoramic surroundings. However, the beautiful landscape was soon overshadowed by piles of discarded snack packets, chocolate wrappers and other plastic waste carelessly scattered across the area.

Disappointed by the sight, Anant and his Taiwanese friend decided not to turn a blind eye. With polythene bags, the two began collecting the garbage scattered across the hillside, making an effort to clean the popular tourist destination.

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While documenting their efforts, Anant also called out the lack of civic sense among visitors who leave behind rubbish at public places, ruining the beauty of natural surroundings.

Sharing what prompted the clean-up, Anant revealed that his friend had travelled from Taiwan to explore India, and he had brought her to Dalai Hills, located near his hometown of Mussoorie. However, what they encountered left him deeply disappointed.

“I was shocked by the trash spread there everywhere, and so we both decided to clean it up,” he wrote.

The video soon sparked conversations online, with several social media users expressing disappointment over the growing problem of littering at tourist destinations. Many pointed out that irresponsible visitors, rather than the places themselves, were responsible for destroying the beauty of such locations.