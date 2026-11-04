Valverde Strike Snatches Real Madrid Late Win At AEK Athens

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Federico Valverde lashed home a stunning effort from distance to snatch Real Madrid a late 3-2 victory at AEK Athens in the Champions League and preserve their 100 percent start.

Jose Mourinho's side twice came from behind against the Greek champions before Valverde claimed all three points for his side, level with holders Paris Saint-Germain on four wins from four league phase games.

Aboubakary Koita sent AEK ahead after 12 minutes and Jude Bellingham equalised with a sublime flick for the record 15-time winners. Stavros Pilios sent the Greek champions ahead with 15 minutes to go but Kylian Mbappe swiftly pulled Madrid level once again, setting the stage for Valverde's late winner.

Madrid have now won seven straight games across all competitions.

Mourinho started with Vinicius Junior on the left flank, after he missed the team's previous two matches through suspension, in La Liga. The hosts started with huge energy at the Agia Sophia stadium and it was not overly surprising when they took an early lead.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved well from former Los Blancos striker Luka Jovic before Koita sent AEK ahead. The Mauritanian winger shifted cleverly inside Marc Cucurella and thumped home at the near post, catching out Courtois.

However they inevitably began to tire and Madrid began to take the reins in the Greek capital. Kylian Mbappe fired over and Bellingham netted from close range but was shown to be offside. Moments later the England international scored again and nobody could deny him this one.

Cucurella fired in a low cross and Bellingham produced a brilliant flicked finish to beat goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli. Former Chelsea defender Cucurella tested Brignoli and Bernardo Silva nodded off-target before the interval as Mourinho's team controlled the game.

AEK reclaimed the lead in the 75th minute when the impressive Koita gently nudged the ball into Pilios's path and the Albania international finished through Courtois's legs from close range.

Madrid immediately responded with Bellingham playing Denzel Dumfries in down the right. The Netherlands defender rolled a low ball across the six-yard box and this time Mbappe was able to finish. It was Mbappe's fourth goal in four Champions League games this season, netting once in each, and his 16th across all competitions.

Madrid substitute Endrick sent Mbappe through on goal with five minutes remaining but Brignoli produced a sensational save to tip his strike against the crossbar. Valverde refused to give up on the three points and in the 92nd minute he lashed home across Brignoli to keep Madrid perfect.

Liverpool collapse to defeat at Fenerbahce

Dirk Kuyt got the better of his former club Liverpool as Fenerbahce twice came from behind for a famous 3-2 win in Istanbul that breathed new life into their Champions League campaign.

Liverpool had won their opening three European games under Andoni Iraola, but were punished for sloppy defending in a surprise defeat. Trey Nyoni and substitute Alexander Isak twice put the visitors in front.

But Liverpool, who lost twice away to Galatasaray last season, were beaten again in Istanbul as Englishmen Mason Greenwood and Archie Brown levelled before Vedat Muriqi's winner.

Fenerbahce's interim boss Kuyt, who spent six years at Anfield as a player, was taking charge for just the second time after Ismail Kartal quit last week. The Turkish giants had taken just two points from their opening three Champions League games but made the most of Liverpool's generosity at the back.

Liverpool's perfect Champions League start allowed Iraola the luxury of leaving out Isak and Florian Wirtz among five changes from Sunday's 1-0 defeat by Arsenal. Defeat cost Liverpool the chance to move level with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the Champions League table as they sit. Victory moves Fenerbahce move up to 19th in the 36-team table.

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