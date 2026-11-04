Qatar Bow Out Of Group Campaign After Germany Loss

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hosts Qatar concluded their FIP World Cup group campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Germany in their third tie at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Despite a spirited performance from Asian Games gold medallists Rashed Nawaf and Mashari Nawaf, who secured Qatar's only victory of the tie, the hosts were unable to overcome the German side, suffering their third consecutive defeat in the tournament.

Germany made a strong start in the Group C clash as Austin Reca and Matthias Wunner defeated Qatar's Rayyan Aljufairi and Essa Alharrasi 6-1, 6-1 in the opening match.

However, Qatar fought back in the second match through the Nawaf brothers, who produced an impressive comeback victory against Johannes Lindmeyer and Benjamin Fitzon.

The Qatari pair lost the opening set 2-6 but responded strongly to take the second set 6-3 before holding their nerve in the decider to clinch a 6-4 victory after a closely contested battle lasting one hour and 41 minutes.

Their victory levelled the tie at 1-1 and kept Qatar's hopes of securing their first win in the competition alive.

Germany proved too strong in the decider, with Christian Boehnke and Nick Merten defeating Hassan Adel Waly and Mohammed Saadon al-Kuwari 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and six minutes to seal the overall victory.

Portugal topped Group C with a 2-1 victory over Chile to advance. Miguel Deus and Nuno Deus gave Portugal the lead with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Pablo Vacarezza Kuhlmann and Angel Torres in the opening match. Chile fought back to level the tie as Javier Valdes and Cristobal Molina defeated Salvador Ferreira Nunes Foios Simoes and Pedro Perry 6-4, 6-2. However, Diago Jesus and Antonio Luque secured the overall victory for Portugal, beating Christobal Mrtinez and Sebastian Munoz Campos 6-3, 6-2 in the deciding match.

Meanwhile, last tournament's runners-up Spain continued their winning run in Group B with a dominant 3-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates. Juan Lebron and Javier Leal opened with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Abdulrahman al-Janahi and Rashid Walid Kamal, before Francisco Navarro and Juan Sanz defeated Fares al-Janahi and Sergio Icardo 6-0, 6-2 to seal the tie. Miguel Yanguas and Jorge Nieto completed the clean sweep with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Majid al-Janahi and Abdullah Alabdulla.

On the women's side, defending champions Spain and Argentina completed unbeaten group-stage campaigns to lead the eight-team quarter-final line-up.

Spain finished on top of Group A with a perfect record after sweeping Brazil 3-0, dropping just four games across the three matches. Marta Ortega and Ari Sanchez, Gemma Triay and Claudia Fernandez, and Andrea Ustero and Martina Calvo all secured straight-set victories. Brazil also qualified despite losing, finishing second ahead of Great Britain, who beat Germany 3-0.

Argentina claimed top spot in Group B after defeating France 3-0, with Delfi Brea and Claudia Jensen, Aranzazu Osoro and Martina Fassio, and Virginia Riera and Julieta Bidahorria all winning their matches. Belgium finished third after beating Chile 3-0.

Italy also completed a perfect group campaign, defeating Sweden 3-0 to finish top of Group C, while Indonesia secured third place with a 2-1 victory over Egypt.

The Netherlands edged Portugal 2-1 in a closely contested Group D clash to claim first place, while the United States finished third after beating Paraguay 3-0.

The quarter-finals will see Spain face Sweden, the Netherlands take on France, Argentina meet Portugal and Italy play Brazil.

The tournament, featuring 16 men's and 16 women's national teams, continues with the knockout stage and classification ties today.

FIP Padel World Cup Nawaf