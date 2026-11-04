Marquez Eyes Historic Eighth Motogp Title In Qatar This Weekend

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Marc Marquez could complete one of the most remarkable comebacks in MotoGP history by clinching his eighth premier-class world title at the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend.

The Ducati rider arrives at the Lusail International Circuit with a 44-point advantage over closest challenger Jorge Martin and a 67-point lead over third-placed Marco Bezzecchi, with three rounds remaining in the championship.

After trailing the championship leader by 102 points earlier in the season, Marquez has turned his campaign around in impressive fashion. His latest triumph came at the Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang last week, where he secured victory by more than four seconds after finishing second in Sprint.

The Spaniard collected 34 points from the weekend to take his championship tally to 399, strengthening his grip on the title race as Martin struggled with injury and eventually withdrew from the Malaysian GP.

Marquez's performance at Sepang underlined his experience and racecraft. Despite a minor crash during practice, he remained consistent throughout the weekend, avoided unnecessary risks in the Sprint and delivered when it mattered most in Sunday's main race.

His brother Alex Marquez helped him during the early stages of the Grand Prix before the reigning champion took control and secured another valuable victory.

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However, Marquez is refusing to get carried away despite being on the verge of another world title.“A 44-point lead? But the job isn't finished,” Marquez said after his victory in Malaysia.“I won't fall into the trap of starting here, in front of the microphones... I have to keep the same mentality.”

The championship permutations are straightforward. Marquez needs to outscore Martin by 30 points and Bezzecchi by seven across the Qatar weekend to secure the title with two rounds still remaining.

Saturday's Sprint could prove decisive, with Marquez needing to finish at least fifth to keep alive his chances of sealing the championship in Sunday's Grand Prix.

Martin's participation remains uncertain after he suffered a wrist fracture following a crash at Phillip Island and subsequently missed the Malaysian GP. The Spaniard is due to undergo a medical assessment on Thursday, leaving Bezzecchi as a potential leading challenger to Marquez in Qatar.

Bezzecchi, however, will also have to produce a strong weekend to prevent the celebrations. The Aprilia rider has mammoth deficit of 67 points behind Marquez and needs to outscore the championship leader by seven points to keep the title race alive beyond Lusail.

Marquez has fond memories of the Qatar circuit, having won at Lusail in 2014 and 2025. Five of his seven premier-class titles have also been secured at the first opportunity, and he will be aiming to add another to that record this weekend.

Another championship would give the Spaniard his eighth MotoGP crown and 10th world title across all classes, drawing him level with Giacomo Agostini's record of eight premier-class championships and taking him ahead of Valentino Rossi's seven MotoGP titles.

Pedro Acosta of KTM Factory Racing, fourth in the standings, remains mathematically in contention but needs to outscore Marquez by at least 74 points over the remaining rounds. Acosta, Ai Ogura and Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing Team are separated by just 30 points from fourth to sixth.

Di Giannantonio, winner of the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, will be looking to challenge at a circuit where he has enjoyed success, while Francesco Bagnaia, the 2024 winner, hopes to return to the podium after finishing third last year.

Enea Bastianini of KTM Tech3, the 2022 Qatar GP winner, heads to Lusail after a top-five finish in Malaysia. KTM will also be encouraged by its showing last year, when Maverick Vinales finished second before a tyre-pressure penalty cost him the result. Brad Binder, a double podium finisher in Qatar, will also be targeting a strong weekend.

Yamaha has withdrawn from the Qatar Grand Prix, meaning both Monster Energy Yamaha and Prima Pramac Yamaha will be absent.

With the championship entering its decisive phase, all eyes will be on Marquez as he looks to turn his remarkable recovery into another historic achievement under the Lusail lights. Martin, Bezzecchi and Acosta, however, will be determined to keep the title race alive.

Marc Marquez MotoGP Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix Ducati Lusail International Circuit