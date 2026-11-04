Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday morning at the Amiri Diwan.

After the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet renewed the State of Qatar's condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted "Al Mayeda" liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, owned by Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat), while it was sailing in the Arabian Gulf, considering this a dangerous act that threatens the safety of maritime navigation and the security of global energy supplies.

The Cabinet affirmed that the State of Qatar reserves its right to take all necessary measures, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, to protect its assets and safeguard its vessels and their crews, noting that the relevant authorities have initiated the necessary investigations to determine the circumstances of the incident and identify those responsible.

The Cabinet also warned against the dangers of such reckless and irresponsible actions, and the grave repercussions they may have on regional security and stability, as well as the global economy - particularly the potential environmental risks resulting from the targeting of energy carriers, and the serious consequences for the marine environment and the water security of the countries in the region.

On the other hand, the Cabinet highlighted that the State of Qatar has maintained its top regional ranking in political stability and rule of law in the World Bank's 2026 update of the Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI), affirming that this achievement reflects the robustness of the country's institutions and the efficiency of its legislative and judicial systems, under the wise guidance of HH the Amir, in support of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Cabinet then reviewed the items on its agenda, and it approved a draft letter of intent regarding cooperation in the humanitarian and development fields between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium, as well as a draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of diplomatic training between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing three reports and taking the appropriate decisions in their regard. The documents included the 2025 annual report on the outcomes of the Standing Committee for Industrial Zone Affairs, a report on the outcomes of participation in the 24th meeting of the Committee of Ministers Responsible for Housing Affairs in the GCC countries (Manama, September 2026), and a report on the participation of the Minster of Labour in the annual forum of the Global Coalition for Social Justice (held virtually, September 2026).

Weekly Cabinet Meeting political stability Nakilat Amiri Diwan