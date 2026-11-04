Qatar Charity Eye-Care Project Benefits 1,000 People In Chad

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity has delivered a specialist eye-care project for 1,000 people in Bokoro, in Chad's Dababa Department, in partnership with the National Programme for the Prevention of Blindness.

The project aimed to reduce avoidable blindness and improve patients' quality of life.

It responded to the healthcare needs of vulnerable communities for whom treatment costs and the distance to specialist facilities can prevent timely access to appropriate care. Without treatment, manageable eye conditions can lead to complications affecting patients' ability to learn, work and carry out everyday activities.

The initiative was funded by donations to the "27th Night Challenge", held during Ramadan earlier this year to mobilize support for humanitarian and development projects, including health initiatives, in several countries.

The project provided examinations to diagnose eye conditions and determine the appropriate treatment for each patient. It also supplied prescription glasses to 300 people and medicines to 400 patients, while 300 surgical procedures were performed for cases requiring intervention.

Depending on clinical assessment, the procedures included cataract removal, treatment for eligible glaucoma cases and correction of refractive errors.

By combining examinations, glasses, medicines and surgery, the project provided care tailored to individual patients' needs and helped reduce the risk of complications that could cause further deterioration in their sight.

Dr. Jibrine Dirdai, coordinator of the National Programme for the Prevention of Blindness, said: "This project provides important support for national efforts to combat blindness and improve eye-care services, particularly for people who face difficulties accessing treatment. It combines examinations, prescription glasses, medicines and surgical interventions according to patients' needs."

He expressed hope that such initiatives would continue and expand to reach more areas and beneficiaries.

Dr. Gilles Baikoto, director of Bokoro Hospital, said the project had enabled patients to access specialist services, including examinations, treatment, prescription glasses and surgery. He praised Qatar Charity's support and its partnership with the National Programme for the Prevention of Blindness.

Beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the services provided through the project.

Qatar Charity Blindness eye care project