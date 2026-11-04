MWC26 To Showcase Qatar's Digital Prowess

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha is gearing up for a landmark convergence of technology, innovation and global policymaking as it prepares to host MWC26 Doha, an international gathering that will put Qatar at the centre of conversations shaping the world's digital future.

With artificial intelligence rapidly transforming economies, industries and everyday life, the three-day event promises to be more than a showcase of technological breakthroughs. It will provide a platform for governments, industry leaders and innovators to explore how intelligent technologies can unlock economic opportunities, transform public services and redefine global connectivity.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), in partnership with GSMA, is putting the finishing touches to preparations for the conference, which will run from November 8-10 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre under the theme“The IQ Era”.

The event will shine a spotlight on Qatar's digital transformation journey, showcasing major national ICT projects and initiatives while reinforcing the country's growing stature as a regional and international technology hub.

A major attraction will be the Qatar Pavilion, organised by MCIT, bringing together more than 15 government and semi-government entities under one roof to demonstrate how technology is reshaping public services and accelerating innovation across sectors.

The pavilion will showcase projects spanning artificial intelligence, digital government services, emerging technologies and innovation, offering visitors a glimpse of Qatar's ambitions to build a smarter, more connected and digitally empowered society.

Particular emphasis will be placed on collaboration among government entities to develop services that are faster, more accessible and easier to use, reflecting the country's shift towards a more integrated and citizen-centric digital ecosystem.

MCIT will also use the international platform to highlight progress towards Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030, which seeks to accelerate AI adoption, advance digital government, stimulate innovation and strengthen national digital capabilities.

These priorities form part of a broader strategy to boost productivity, improve the quality of public services, diversify economic activity and establish a thriving digital economy.

Adding to the significance of MWC26 Doha is an unprecedented convergence of two major international technology gatherings.

The conference will coincide with the opening days of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)'s 2026 Plenipotentiary Conference, which Qatar's Communications Regulatory Authority will host from November 9-27 at the same venue.

It will be the first time an MWC event and the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference are staged at the same location, bringing together two influential communities involved in shaping the future of global telecommunications and digital development.

The unprecedented overlap will create opportunities for policymakers, regulators, technology executives and industry specialists to exchange ideas, align priorities and explore cooperation on some of the most pressing challenges facing the digital world.

Another major highlight will be the GSMA Ministerial Programme, which will bring government ministers, regulatory authorities and senior industry executives together for high-level discussions on digital policy, investment and the future direction of the ICT sector.

The programme will examine how regulatory frameworks can encourage innovation, expand access to digital services and strengthen cooperation between governments and the private sector.

At the heart of MWC26 Doha will be three interconnected themes - AI in Action, Intelligent Economies and Connected Infrastructure - reflecting the technologies and policy choices expected to define the next phase of digital development.

Discussions under AI in Action will move beyond the promise of artificial intelligence to examine its practical applications in businesses and public services, while Intelligent Economies will explore how technology can enhance competitiveness, generate new opportunities and support economic diversification.

Connected Infrastructure will focus on the secure, resilient and advanced networks needed to sustain increasingly digital economies and societies.

Beyond the conference halls, MWC26 Doha is expected to serve as a meeting ground for government institutions, technology companies, investors and industry partners seeking to forge new relationships and turn ideas into practical collaborations.

The gathering will also provide a platform for announcing initiatives, formalising partnerships and signing memoranda of understanding, potentially opening new avenues for investment and cooperation across the ICT sector.

For Qatar, hosting the event represents another step towards translating its digital ambitions into tangible economic and technological gains.

Through its partnership with GSMA, MCIT aims to deepen engagement with international technology leaders, accelerate knowledge exchange and strengthen the country's role in shaping the next generation of digital innovation.

As the countdown to MWC26 Doha enters its final days, the event is poised to underline Qatar's determination not merely to embrace the digital future, but to help shape it - in line with the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.

MWC26 Doha Artificial Intelligence global connectivity