Qatari Designer Brings Distinctive Craftsmanship To Art Basel Paris

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's growing international visibility in the creative sector is opening new opportunities for local designers, with Doha-based Yasmin Mansour showcasing her distinctive approach to craftsmanship and contemporary design through the Qatar Lounge at the recently held Art Basel Paris.

Mansour developed a collection of uniforms and giveaways for the lounge, bringing together influences from Qatar and Paris through a cohesive design identity that combines functionality, material experimentation and cultural blade-->





Yasmin Mansour's limited-edition giveaways for the Qatar Lounge at Art Basel Paris 2026.

Mansour told Gulf Times that the project aims to create pieces that give visitors a sense of warmth while letting them appreciate the craftsmanship behind each item, from the texture of the canvas and layered bag handles to the uniforms' construction.

"My starting point was the dialogue between Qatar and Paris - two places that have shaped my creative vision.

"Each piece needed to serve a practical purpose while carrying something distinctive about the collaboration. My hope is that the pieces will remain meaningful beyond the visit itself," she said.

The collection draws inspiration from Qatar's desert landscape, particularly its warm, sandy tones, while incorporating architectural influences from both Doha and Paris. Instead of relying on literal cultural references, Mansour used colour, materials, and form to connect with the country's identity through contemporary blade-->





Qatar Lounge at Art Basel Paris 2026.

A defining feature of the collection is her signature mille-feuille technique, which involves layering fabric to create depth and structure. The approach appears in different elements, including bag handles and uniform necklines, giving everyday objects and clothing a more sculptural quality.

Mansour said the technique originated from her interest in repurposing leftover fabric into handcrafted embellishments, reflecting her commitment to thoughtful material use and craftsmanship.

"The desert landscape was a central reference, particularly its warm tones and the relationship between light, texture and form. Doha's contemporary architecture also influenced the clean lines and sculptural approach to the uniforms," she said.

For Mansour, presenting her work at Art Basel Paris represents an opportunity to bring a creative practice developed in Doha to an international platform where art, design and culture intersect.

Her work explores the relationship between fashion, sculpture and craftsmanship, making the Qatar Lounge collaboration a natural extension of her creative interests. She also hopes the project will encourage international audiences to discover the individual creative voices emerging from Doha and the different perspectives they bring.

Mansour sees collaborations like this as an encouraging sign of growing international interest in Qatari and Gulf design, especially as audiences become more familiar with the diversity of creative practices across the region.

She believes contemporary designers can contribute to this conversation through their understanding of place, experimentation with materials and ability to evolve traditional craftsmanship while developing distinctive personal identities.

"The strongest contribution comes from developing a clear personal voice and allowing its connection to the region to emerge naturally," she said.

The project has also encouraged her to explore how her design language can extend beyond fashion into other disciplines and applications.

Translating techniques associated with her fashion practice into uniforms, bags, stationery and other objects has raised new considerations about functionality, scale and how people interact with designed pieces.

She said the experience highlighted the importance of maintaining a consistent creative identity across different disciplines, noting that even a small detail, such as a layered handle, can embody the same design thinking as a sculptural garment.

For Qatar's emerging design sector, Mansour said she sees considerable potential in such cross-disciplinary exchanges, which can introduce local creative practices to new audiences while strengthening the craftsmanship and ideas underpinning their work.

ontemporary design Qatar Lounge Art Basel Paris