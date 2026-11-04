DFF Announces Diverse Programme Of Free Community Screenings For 2026 Edition

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Film Festival (DFF), presented by the Doha Film Institute (DFI), has announced a diverse programme of community screenings aimed at celebrating cinematic heritage and making the movie-going experience accessible to audiences of all ages and abilities.

Running from November 19 to 27, the festival's community programme reflects the Institute's commitment to making cinema a shared cultural experience and providing wider audiences with opportunities to enjoy storytelling on the big screen.

The programme features a range of screenings, from animated adventures and landmark works of world cinema to inclusive screenings designed for audiences with diverse needs.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, CEO of the Doha Film Institute and Director of Doha Film Festival, said cinema has a unique ability to transcend differences and foster a sense of belonging through shared stories.

She stressed that the cinematic experience should not be limited by age, background or ability, adding that the community screenings provide opportunities for families to spend meaningful time together, introduce younger generations to cinematic masterpieces and allow all members of society to experience the power of storytelling.

A major highlight of this year's programme is the launch of DFF Classics, a new initiative celebrating films of enduring artistic and cultural significance. Developed in partnership with the World Cinema Foundation and the Doha Film Institute, the programme brings restored cinematic works back to the big screen for contemporary audiences.

he inaugural edition features Gillo Pontecorvo's The Battle of Algiers (1966), which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, and Shadi Abdel Salam's The Night of Counting the Years (1969), regarded as a landmark of Egyptian and Arab cinema.

Meanwhile, Cinema Under the Stars returns with free outdoor screenings at MIA Park, offering families three animated films: Butterfly Tale, The Little Bear Movie and Babar: King of the Elephants.

The films explore themes of friendship, courage, belonging and imagination, providing entertainment for audiences across generations.

The festival will also present an Inclusive Screening of Hasan Hadi's acclaimed film The President's Cake, featuring audio description, sign-language interpretation and enhanced subtitles to improve accessibility for audiences with diverse needs.

The screening is organized in partnership with the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, with support from Katara Studios.

In addition, a special Geekdom Screening will feature Hope, directed by Korean filmmaker Na Hong-Jin, bringing a cinematic dimension to one of Qatar's major pop culture events.

The film follows the residents of a remote village near the Korean demilitarised zone as they confront a mysterious and terrifying threat.

The Doha Film Festival 2026 is supported by several key partners, including Katara, Media City Qatar, the Film Committee and Visit Qatar.

The festival will bring together filmmakers, audiences and industry professionals from the region and beyond to celebrate original storytelling and significant voices in international cinema.

Doha Film Festival DFI cinematic heritage