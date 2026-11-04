Daniel Sikkema Receives Life Sentence For Husband Brent Sikkema's Murder

MENAFN - USA Art News)has been sentenced to life in prison for his involvement in themurder of his estranged husband, New York art dealer. Theannounced the sentencing on Wednesday.

A New York trial lasting two weeks concluded in May with Daniel Sikkema's conviction on three charges: murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country. Prosecutors contended that the murder of Brent Sikkema, who was stabbed 18 times in Rio de Janeiro at age 75 on January 14, 2024, was orchestrated amidst a contentious divorce and a custody dispute over the couple's son.

US Attorney Jamie McDonald emphasized the gravity of the verdict, stating:“Today's life sentence holds Daniel Sikkema accountable for a cold, calculated murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the murder of his husband, Brent Sikkema.” McDonald added that Daniel Sikkema had“manipulated friends, family, and employees to execute a killing driven by greed” for several months, asserting that his actions showed“profound disregard for human life and the rule of law. This sentence reflects the seriousness of the crime, and it reflects the strength and perseverance of the victim's community and our law enforcement partners.”

According to court filings, Daniel Sikkema hired Alejandro Prevez to carry out the murder, promising Prevez and a romantic interest money, and sent a total of 11 payments. Shortly after Brent's death, Daniel“secretly sent a $5,000 payment to Prevez for the murder.” Brazilian authorities arrested Prevez on January 18, 2024, and his criminal case is currently ongoing in Brazilian courts.

Brent Sikkema founded his gallery in 1991, which gained recognition for its early support of artists such as Kara Walker, Vik Muniz, Jeffrey Gibson, and Sheila Hicks. Following his death, the gallery, formerly known as Sikkema Jenkins & Co., was renamed Sikkema Malloy Jenkins.

Source: ARTnews