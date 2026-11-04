Five Calder Jewelry Pieces From His Family Head To Bonhams

MENAFN - USA Art News) Five unique jewelry pieces crafted byfor his family members are set to be auctioned atthis fall. The collection, which includes items made for his mother, sister, and niece, carries an estimated total value of nearly

Known primarily for his kinetic sculptures, or mobiles, Calder also created approximately 1,800 distinct, handmade wearable art pieces during his lifetime, according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Met hosted the first museum exhibition dedicated to his jewelry in 2008. Calder famously designed custom jewelry for his inner circle, constantly experimenting with materials and forms. His avant-garde designs, often featuring brass, copper, and silver, were popular among 20th-century high society, artists, and celebrities, including Peggy Guggenheim, Georgia O'Keeffe, and Anjelica Huston. More recently, model Kendall Jenner wore a pair of his hand-hammered silver earrings at the Venice Film Festival this past September. These earrings, originally owned by the wife of graphic designer Ivan Chermayeff, were provided to Jenner by London-based gallerist Louisa Guinness.

Each of the five pieces in the upcoming auction was a personal gift, remaining in private hands for nearly 70 years. A particular highlight is a silver necklace Calder made for his sister, Margaret Calder Hayes, also known as“Peggy,” around 1940. This piece, showcasing hand-wrought curves, is expected to sell for between $100,000 and $150,000. Also on offer are sculptural silver earrings gifted to Peggy, estimated at $40,000 to $60,000, which resemble the pair worn by Jenner. The collection is completed by two silver brooches spelling out the initials of his mother, Nanette, and his niece, Eva, along with a spiral-shaped silver ring for his niece. Bonhams' new New York City flagship will display the collection starting November 7, before the works go under the hammer in the Post-War & Contemporary Art sale on November 19.

Source: ARTnews