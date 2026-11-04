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Alison Nguyen Explores Westbeth Artists Housing History In Film


Date: 2026-11-04 11:07:36

(MENAFN- USA Art News) A new 14-minute film by Alison Nguyen,“Prior Occupants,” screened to the public above 14th Street near the start of Manhattan's High Line, explores the history of the nearby Westbeth Artists Housing complex. Released in 2026, the film touches on the complex's past, drawing on extensive research while presenting information in a fragmented manner.

Nguyen's film opens by displaying confidential files attributed to the American industrial development company Bell Laboratories. While the film briefly references the company's involvement in the Manhattan Project and its role in developing ballistic missile components, it offers limited explanation of the documents' broader significance. One film still depicts an original file documenting Bell Telecommunication Company's research, held at Columbia University's Rare Books and Manuscripts Library.

Source: Hyperallergic

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USA Art News

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