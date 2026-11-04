Alison Nguyen Explores Westbeth Artists Housing History In Film

Nguyen's film opens by displaying confidential files attributed to the American industrial development company Bell Laboratories . While the film briefly references the company's involvement in the Manhattan Project and its role in developing ballistic missile components, it offers limited explanation of the documents' broader significance. One film still depicts an original file documenting Bell Telecommunication Company's research, held at Columbia University's Rare Books and Manuscripts Library .

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