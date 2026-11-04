New York Arts Groups Criticize Expedited Land Use Ballot Measure

MENAFN - USA Art News) Two prominent New York City arts organizations have voiced concerns that one of the recently approved ballot measures could weaken oversight of public land use, potentially exposing landmark sites to rapid sales without adequate community input. All five ballot measures, proposed by the, received strong voter support in yesterday's midterm elections. However, theand theobjected to specific aspects of Proposal 3.

This measure is designed to accelerate the review process for qualifying projects across three categories: street safety construction, the sale or leasing of city-owned property, and the acquisition of office space for city employees. Both organizations, alongside groups like the League of Women's Voters, advocated for separate consideration of these three bundled target areas, arguing for independent review processes.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani assembled the 15-member Commission on Government Efficiency, whose five proposals aim to streamline city operations by revising the City Charter, including reducing contractor paperwork and establishing an emergency fund. Andrea Goldwyn, director of public policy at the New York Landmarks Conservancy, told Hyperallergic,“New York has had a strong tradition of public participation and robust debate, and over time, that's been chipped away.”

Goldwyn's primary concern lies with the second component of Proposal 3, which diminishes public review when the city sells or transfers unused development rights at landmark locations. Previously, most sales or leases of city-owned property were subject to the Uniform Land Use Review Process (ULURP), a seven-month review requiring final approval from the City Council. Proposal 3 introduces the Expedited Land Use Review Procedure (ELURP), a 90-day fast-track for projects deemed to have no significant environmental impact. Such projects can bypass City Council approval, with simultaneous review by community boards and borough presidents. Additionally, undevelopable land can be sold to adjacent property owners without a public auction.

The proposal also exempts the Department of Transportation (DOT) from pre-construction notification of elected officials and community boards for major safety-related projects, instead allowing notification upon construction commencement. Consultations with the Police Department, Fire Department, the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities, and the Department of Small Business Services remain mandatory. Goldwyn stated,“We've gotten calls from people who see new projects going up in their neighborhoods that they didn't know about. I think we're going to be seeing more of that because people aren't going to have the kind of notification they're used to having.”

The third part of the proposal eliminates City Council and City Planning Commission hearing and approval requirements for acquiring or leasing office space for city employees. This decision now rests solely with Yume Kitasei, commissioner for the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, though local community boards and all five borough presidents must still be informed of each proposal.

In an earlier statement, MAS warned that shortening these review processes“could make it easier to sell or transfer valuable public land and development rights without sufficient safeguards to ensure lasting public benefits.” MAS advocated for a stronger framework for public land use, suggesting priorities like parks and affordable housing over sales or leases to parties with unclear objectives. The statement concluded,“Streamlining government processes should not come at the expense of public accountability or lasting community benefits.”

We previously reported:

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, American Museum of Natural History, and Brooklyn Museum are serving as early voting sites for New York City's midterm elections.

Source: Hyperallergic