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Trump Pushes $400 Million White House Ballroom Project Despite Court Challenges


Date: 2026-11-04 11:07:36

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Following midterm elections that saw Democrats gain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, former President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to promote his $400 million plan for a White House ballroom. The project has drawn criticism since its inception, particularly after he ordered the demolition of the White House's East Wing to create space for it. Trump also stated the ballroom would incorporate a military complex beneath its foundation.

The legality of Trump's plan has faced multiple challenges from both former presidents and US courts, raising questions about his authority to undertake such a construction. Despite these obstacles, Trump has remained committed to the project, once calling it“THE GREATEST OF ITS KIND!” The feasibility of proceeding with the ballroom under a Democratic-controlled Congress remains uncertain.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit to halt the ballroom's construction. However, in September, the Supreme Court ruled that the project could move forward, determining that the National Trust lacked the legal standing to bring the suit. Trump appeared unfazed on Wednesday while speaking at a ceremony marking the raising of the final beam for the structure.

Addressing his repeated efforts to modify existing structures in Washington, D.C., he added,“You know, it was sort of mentioned a little bit during the campaign: 'Why does Trump spend time on the White House?' Well, first of all, it's very little time. Second of all, I like it. It's good. For me, it's relaxing.”

We previously reported:

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton criticized Donald Trump's White House renovations, likening them to Saddam Hussein's style and Liberace's

Source: ARTnews

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USA Art News

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