MENAFN - USA Art News) A total ofhave been added to, including the writing chalet of, the, and. This list, updated on, identifies nationally important sites threatened by decay, neglect, or inappropriate development. The register now comprises

Charles Dickens's miniature Swiss chalet, a Christmas gift in 1864, served as his writing retreat. It was assembled from 94 flat-packed pieces by a theater carpenter after initial difficulties. Dickens placed it at the far end of his garden at Gad's Hill, his final home near Rochester in Kent, accessible via a tunnel he constructed under the road. He spent much of June 9, 1870, working in the chalet on The Mystery of Edwin Drood before his death that night at age 58. While the house, now a school, and the tunnel remain, the chalet was moved in the 1960s to Eastgate House in Rochester, where its current fragile state prevents public access.

Hall's Croft, an imposing timber-framed building dating to 1613, was once home to Susanna Shakespeare and her husband, John Hall. After various occupants, including playwright George Bernard Shaw and novelist Marie Corelli, it was acquired by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and opened to the public in 1951. The property had been closed for conservation work when, in October 2025, a car caused further significant damage to its facade. Playwright Ken Ludwig has donated £1 million towards its restoration, but substantial additional fundraising is still required.

Hastings Castle, one of the first three castles built by William the Conqueror following his victory, is depicted in the Bayeux Tapestry. The site, which also holds remains of an Iron Age fort, offers sweeping coastal views but is highly vulnerable to storms and coastal erosion. Urgent stabilization work has already been carried out on its ruins, with future plans including a new visitor center and cafe.

Alongside the 197 additions, the register also saw 85 sites removed this year after solutions for their preservation were found. These include Newlyn Harbour in Cornwall and the Gloucestershire hut where Edward Jenner performed the first vaccinations in 1796. Additionally, a pair of Georgian houses built around 1715 in east London, designated Grade II* listed, were saved by Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, which, with support from the Lottery Heritage Fund, converted them into artist studios, gallery spaces, and a cafe. This space is operated by the Sarabande Foundation, established by the late fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen.

Rescue grants available include the Heritage at Risk Capital Fund and the Places of Worship Renewal Fund, both administered by Historic England and funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. The Countryside Stewardship Heritage Service also provides support.

Baroness Twycross, the UK's heritage minister, stated that the register is crucial for identifying historic places needing support.“Every part of the UK is bursting with history, so it is vital we protect the heritage sites at the heart of communities which help tell the stories of our nation,” she said.

Claudia Kenyatta and Emma Squire, joint chief executives of Historic England, emphasized that bringing sites back into use is the most effective preservation method. They said,“The sites saved and removed from the Register this year show what can be achieved when partners and communities work together to deliver positive lasting change.”

Source: The Art Newspaper