MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu's survey project to establish a next-generation digital infrastructure business framework in Singapore selected for METI's Global South Future-Oriented Co-creation Project Subsidy

KAWASAKI, Japan, November 5, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that its survey project to establish a business framework for a next-generation digital infrastructure in the Republic of Singapore has been selected under Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)'s "FY2025 Supplementary Budget Global South Future-Oriented Co-creation Project Subsidy (Small-Scale Demonstration and Feasibility Study Projects)." Fujitsu commenced this survey project on November 2, 2026. The purpose of this survey project is to conduct a feasibility study on the deployment of digital infrastructure in Singapore by examining the local market, institutional framework, and regulations, as well as the business framework required for implementation, including local presence, human resources, and operating model.

With the global spread of AI, the computing power required for data centers and digital infrastructure is rapidly increasing. Simultaneously, addressing rising electricity consumption and reducing environmental impact has become critical societal challenges. Particularly in Singapore, where demand for data centers is expanding due to the growth of AI and the digital economy, there is a need to develop sustainable computing infrastructure that considers both power efficiency and environmental impact.

Fujitsu aims to realize high-performance, high-power-efficiency, and highly secure computing infrastructure centered on "FUJITSU-MONAKA" [1], its next-generation CPU designed and developed in Japan that incorporates cutting-edge 2nm process and Fujitsu's proprietary technologies. It supports a wide range of workloads, from AI to databases and other general-purpose workloads, achieving both high processing performance and excellent power efficiency. It contributes to improving the performance of cloud and general-purpose workload platforms while optimizing total cost of ownership (TCO). Furthermore, as a domestically designed and developed CPU, it offers high reliability and security, enabling the construction of sovereign platforms.

In this survey project, in addition to investigating the local market, institutional framework, and regulations, Fujitsu will verify the applicability of a digital infrastructure utilizing "FUJITSU-MONAKA." In collaboration with its local subsidiary, Fujitsu Asia Pte. Ltd., Fujitsu will also examine the necessary business framework, including local presence, human resources, and operating model. Based on the results of these investigations and verifications, Fujitsu will formulate a commercialization plan for Singapore.

Based on the outcomes of this survey project, Fujitsu will proceed with building a business framework in Singapore, strengthen collaboration with local government agencies and partner companies, and promote the deployment and adoption of digital infrastructure utilizing "FUJITSU-MONAKA." Furthermore, Fujitsu aims to launch digital infrastructure businesses starting from Singapore and expand the business model established in the country to the ASEAN region, thereby contributing to the global deployment of Japan's advanced digital technology and the realization of a sustainable digital society.

[1] FUJITSU-MONAKA:

This new technology applied to FUJITSU-MONAKA is based on results obtained from a project subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

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Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Electronics, Enterprise IT, Artificial Intel [AI], Datacenter & Cloud