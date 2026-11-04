2019: Bibi, Not Tibi. 2026: Tibi, Not Bibi.

MENAFN - Gulf Times)



While fear and exclusion were, and remain, the overriding sentiments in Israeli politics since the state's creation, the way the dice fell in this election suggests that Palestinian citizens, with a record 19 seats, may have saved Israel from itself.

Had Netanyahu's coalition won an outright majority, everything its leaders had said and done pointed toward another Gaza, this time in the West Bank. Smotrich called for“war” in the West Bank and vowed that the next government would“nullify the cursed Oslo Accords” while“encouraging emigration from both Gaza and Judea and Samaria,” and Ben-Gvir declared,“The entire land is ours.”

Meanwhile, the state handed out tens of thousands of rifles to civilian security squads, many of them in settlements, while declaring a record 28,000 dunams of West Bank land state property. And on the hilltops, settler militias burned villages and olive groves with the insidious support of Netanyahu's government, cheered on by Ben-Gvir and shielded by its decision to end administrative detention for settlers in late 2024.

Inside Israel itself, the same hand was at work: Bedouin demolitions in the Negev hit a record 5,187 in 2024, after Ben-Gvir's ministry took over enforcement, and Umm al-Hiran was razed that November to make way for a Jewish town.

Yet Eisenkot's bloc and the two Arab lists won 67 of the Knesset's 120 seats, a clear majority, on a decisive vote against Netanyahu and his government continuing. They now face a four-level chess game: finding some peculiarly Israeli formula for a government, so as to avoid another election in April.

Suppose Eisenkot succeeds, and forms a government with a confidence vote solid enough to pass laws. Eisenkot and his bloc promised a state commission of inquiry into the failures of 7 October, a commitment as firm as their pledge not to rely on Arab votes. That step would draw a line under the past and put Netanyahu in the rear-view mirror.

The road ahead for an Eisenkot government will demand all his skill as a strategist, and a crash course in the craft of politics. For nothing less awaits that government than defining what a new Israel is. No more proof is needed that fear and exclusion have given Jews and Arabs in Israel alike a life of trauma, even though it was masked, ingeniously, by the creativity that built the start-up nation, Israel's own Silicon Valley, and the immense wealth it created.

But the last four years have torn many holes in that mask, none bigger than the emigration of nearly 270,000 Israelis in three years, and nearly half of new start-ups now incorporating abroad, up from a fifth in 2022. Even so, Israel's economy is still doing well, carried largely by defence contracts.

But what it has lost is something money cannot buy, and that is trust. Trust on every count. Emigration, companies relocating, growth that leans on the military alone, and cooling attitudes in America and Europe all point the same way: lose trust at home, and you lose it everywhere. The cause was Netanyahu's government, and above all the policies of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir. Even Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress and once Netanyahu's confidant, warned that Israel was becoming a“banana republic.” Trust, once lost, is lost everywhere, and Eisenkot's challenge is how to win it back.

Eisenkot first inherits a state hollowed out by Netanyahu's three decades at the centre of Israeli power. He has appointed cronies in place of competence, and presided over a culture of corruption of which he himself stands accused. The bond between the government and the army and security services, so crucial to Israel's stability, has been shaken by the doubt Netanyahu's government sowed around them, with accusations of betrayal and failure. Add to that the judicial coup Netanyahu and his ministers attempted, stripping the courts of their role as a check on the Knesset and the government, on the assumption that he would still be in power to enjoy it.

Nor is evidence needed of how the world sees Israel under Netanyahu: from American polls, to the decisions of European governments, to the testimony of Rahm Emanuel, a likely Democratic presidential contender, Jewish and a long-time friend of Israel. And closer to home: festering wars with Lebanon and Syria, rocky relations with Jordan and Egypt, Israel's oldest peace partners, the war with Iran, and Netanyahu's government casting Turkey as the next great threat, Iran's successor.

There are no magic formulas for any of these problems. But there is one quality that explains why Eisenkot, the son of Moroccan immigrants who climbed to the army's highest post, has made such an impact as a leader and won such regard from the Israeli public: his calm, collected intelligence. And here the Arab blocs need to work diligently and creatively with Eisenkot's government to gain purchase on those problems. For it is Arab participation in this exercise, reviving a state hollowed out and diminished by Netanyahu's government, that will be the test of the new Israel.

And if Eisenkot fails, and the Arab blocs are rebuffed after taking part so enthusiastically in Israeli democracy, the state, from its president down, will have handed a grievance to one-fifth of its population, and placed Israel itself in graver danger than anything Netanyahu inflicted on it.

Here, Arab governments and the wider Arab world must also help. They must put forward a serious peace proposal, built on negotiating the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative. It is the irony of history that Amir Ohana, the Likud Speaker of the Knesset and a Netanyahu loyalist, may be voted out of his chair with Tibi's votes. And the final destination has always been the quest for peace, never pursued in more perilous conditions, and never more urgently needed.

Jamil Mroue is a Lebanese writer and analyst. He was publisher and editor-in-chief of The Daily Star, Beirut, and editor-in-chief of Al Hayat, London.