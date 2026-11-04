PM Honours Nationalisation Award Winners

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received the winners of the inaugural Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award 2026 Wednesday, recognising their achievements in the sector-specific and cross-cutting categories.

He congratulated the winners, praising their achievements and contributions to advancing nationalisation in the private sector. He urged them to continue their efforts to increase the participation of national talent across various economic blade-->

The PM underscored the importance of the Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award as an initiative that recognises outstanding companies and individuals, and highlights successful experiences and leading practices in nationalisation to support efforts to empower national talent and strengthen its presence in the labour market.

The meeting reflected the importance attached to recognising outstanding companies and individuals and encouraging the private sector to continue playing a key role in achieving nationalisation objectives, while supporting the development of successful and sustainable career paths for Qatari citizens.

The inaugural edition of the award attracted 426 applications from individuals and entities, with individuals accounting for 59% and entities 41%. The competition covered nine major sectors, with 14 entities and eight individuals ultimately receiving awards in the sector-specific and cross-cutting categories.

Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award 2026 national talent labour market