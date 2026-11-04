French Bank Says Cyberattack Siphoned Around $100Mn

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris, France: French regional bank Credit Mutuel Arkea said Wednesday it fell victim to a cyberattack that enabled perpetrators to make around 100 million euros ($112 million) in unauthorized fraudulent transactions.

It said in the attack, which had been been "contained", hackers gained access to Arkea's account to make transfers to other banks, not the accounts of clients, who did not suffer any losses.

Arkea added that the stolen funds were then converted into cryptocurrencies on specialised platforms, but said a portion had been blocked and other efforts were being taken to recover the funds.

Arkea said it had excluded the transfers being due to human errors and that it "was a sophisticated attack coming from the outside".

The institution did not give details on how the attack was carried out or who could be behind it.

In a statement to AFP, the Paris public prosecutor's office said it had opened an official investigation.