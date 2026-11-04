Israeli Occupation Murders 74,618 Palestinians Since Beginning Of Genocide On Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) murdered at least 74,618 Palestinian civilians and injured at least 175,920 others since the beginning of the genocide that the Israeli occupation has been committing against the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Medical sources reported on Wednesday that hospitals across the Strip received three Palestinian martyrs, and 21 injured others, over the past 48 hours.

Since the "ceasefire" agreement went into effect in October 2025, the IOF murdered at least 1,602 Palestinians, and injured at least 5,794 others, while 847 bodies were pulled out from under the rubble.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation continues its strikes on residential buildings and its targeting of civilians in Gaza, with absolute disregard to the terms of the "ceasefire" agreement that came into effect in October 2025.