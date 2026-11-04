Awqaf Ministry Issues Statement On Istisqa Prayer In Qatar
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has called on Muslims across Qatar to perform the Istisqa (prayer for rain) on Thursday, November 5, at 5:59 am.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the Ministry said that 136 mosques and prayer grounds across the country had been designated for the prayer to be held on Thursday. [Click here for the list published by Awqaf ]Read Also
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The Ministry urged worshipers to observe acts of worship and devotion, including sincere repentance, restoring people's rights, fasting and giving charity. It also called on all Muslims who are able to attend to participate in the prayer.
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