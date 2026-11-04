Qatar Boat Show 2026 Showcases Old Doha Port's History For First Time In The“A Maritime Legacy And A Gateway To The World” Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Boat Show is revisiting the history of Old Doha Port through“A Maritime Legacy and a Gateway to the World,” an archival showcase presented for the first time at the VVIP Entrance. The exhibition is a part of the show's third edition, which opened today at Old Doha Port and runs until November 7.

Set in the very place where the story began, the exhibition tells the story of Old Doha Port and explores the relationship between the people of Qatar and the sea, which has long been part of the nation's identity and heritage. It also follows the port's transformation from a commercial harbor into a leading tourism destination and Qatar's official maritime gateway.

Through original documents, photographs, video footage, and archival material, it takes visitors through the port's history in chronological chapters. It opens in the 1950s, when the port was known as Al Furdah.

Goods arriving from India and Persia landed here before being carried to Doha's markets, and the Merchants' Wharf served as the center of maritime trade. This chapter runs until 1966, when a decree was issued to regulate Qatar's seaports.

The next chapter covers the 1960s and 1970s, as Al Furdah evolved from a traditional trading hub into an official port. Doha's new port opened in 1971, receiving vessels and international dignitaries, among them Queen Elizabeth II, who arrived aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia in the late 1970s.

Visitors then see how the port's facilities expanded and its roles grew from the 1980s to 2015, as Qatar's economic and urban development accelerated. A new chapter began in 2016, when commercial operations moved to Hamad Port, and work began to transform the historic harbor into a lively tourism destination where the country's heritage meets contemporary experiences.

The display carries the story through the decades to the present day, showing how Old Doha Port's development has been closely tied to the nation's growth, and the role it has played in keeping the country connected to the sea.

In doing so, the display presents Old Doha Port's transformation as a continuation of its legacy. The destination has preserved the nation's identity and maritime heritage while embracing modern development, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The display is the result of a collaboration between Old Doha Port and several entities that contributed in archival material to tell and document the port's story. These include Qatar Museums, Qatar National Library, Dar Al Kutub Al Qatariya, the Ministry of Municipality, Milaha, Al Kass Sports Channels, Atlas Library, and Qatar Creates.

The display welcomes VIP and VVIP guests and hospitality pass holders throughout Qatar Boat Show 2026, taking place at Old Doha Port until November 7, 2026.