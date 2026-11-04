Disrupting Iran's Pursuit Of Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the Department of State is imposing sanctions on two individuals and one entity based in Belarus, Russia, and Nigeria, respectively, for their involvement in the Iranian regime's efforts to procure man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS).

Consistent with Operation Economic Outcast, this is the latest in a series of U.S. actions against Iran's military procurement networks involving MANPADS. It follows designations on May 8, June 10, and July 15, 2026. Each round makes it harder and more costly for Tehran to arm itself and reinforces the UN restrictions restored in September 2025.

Iran's procurement efforts threaten U.S. national security, and the United States will take all necessary action to hold the Iranian regime accountable.

The United States will continue to work with partners to implement the restored UN measures and to stop the flow of weapons that threaten U.S. forces and regional security. Anyone who helps the regime build its arsenal should expect to be held accountable.

The Department of State's action was taken pursuant to E.O. 13949, which targets certain persons with respect to the conventional arms activities of Iran. For more information about today's actions, see the Department of State's fact sheet.