CARNAGE Backs Team Sri Lanka At Dakar Youth Olympics 2026, Strengthening Commitment To The Next Generation Of Champion Athletes

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) CARNAGE is supporting Sri Lanka's contingent at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games through its activewear partnership with the National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka, the clothing brand announced.

The arrangement covers the Youth Olympic Games as part of a broader collaboration for international sporting events, according to CARNAGE.

Five Sri Lankan athletes are listed by the National Olympic Committee to compete in athletics, swimming, badminton and taekwondo. The Games are taking place in Senegal from 31 October to 13 November.

Lahiru Achintha is entered in the men's 1,500 metres. Swimmers Julie D. Hope and Tarek C. Bluck are listed for the women's 50 metres freestyle and men's 200 metres freestyle respectively.

Nethmi A. Ratnayake is entered in women's singles badminton, while Ashen N. Punchihewa is listed for the men's 48kg taekwondo competition.

The committee named Rayan Weerakoon as chef de mission and Gayan Nimanka as press attaché, alongside coaches and an official supporting the athletes. olympic

CARNAGE founder Joel Tillekeratne said the company wanted to contribute to athletes' development rather than limit its involvement to celebrating international appearances.

“As a Sri Lankan brand, we see it as our responsibility to contribute to that journey, not simply celebrate athletes when they make it to the international stage,” he said.

He said the company's partnerships and CARNAGE Athlete Foundation aimed to give athletes access to resources, support and opportunities to develop their abilities.

The brand described the Dakar partnership as part of its involvement in Sri Lankan sport and athlete development.

Dakar 2026 is the first Olympic sporting event held on African soil, with activities spread across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

The IOC expects approximately 2,700 athletes across 25 competition sports. The programme also includes 10 engagement sports and educational and cultural activities intended to support young athletes beyond their competitive events. olympic