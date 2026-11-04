Nawaloka Hospital Negombo Strengthens Future-Ready Private Healthcare With Opening Of Sreeni Dharmadasa Heart Care Centre

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Nawaloka Hospital Negombo has opened the Sreeni Dharmadasa Heart Care Centre, adding cardiovascular imaging and image-guided treatment facilities for patients in Negombo and the wider Gampaha District.

The centre incorporates a Philips Azurion 7 C20 system, which combines imaging equipment, clinical software and controls used by specialists during diagnostic assessments and interventional procedures, according to the hospital.

In an announcement dated 14 October 2026, the hospital described the investment as part of efforts to expand access to specialist cardiovascular services outside Colombo.

Nawaloka Medicare Hospital Chairman Harshith Dharmadasa said the facility was intended to bring imaging technology closer to local communities while retaining specialist oversight of patient care.

“This investment brings modern imaging technology closer to our communities while keeping specialist expertise and patient safety at the centre of care,” he said.

He said healthcare innovation should contribute to timely treatment, better value and reduced gaps in access to services.

The Azurion platform is designed to provide visual information for image-guided procedures, including minimally invasive treatment where clinically appropriate. Decisions about diagnosis, treatment planning and individual patient care remain the responsibility of medical professionals.

The hospital said the equipment includes radiation-dose management features to help teams manage X-ray exposure during procedures.

Integrated controls, equipment positioning and workflow functions are intended to assist coordination among clinicians working on complex cases.

The hospital expects the centre to reduce the need for some patients and their families to travel farther for specialist services, potentially easing associated practical and financial difficulties.

It also linked the investment to coordinated specialist care and pricing approaches intended to improve value for patients.

According to the hospital, Science and Technology Minister Professor Chrishantha Abeysena and Negombo Mayor W.E. Dulip Chamara Fernando attended the opening ceremony.

The centre forms part of the hospital's expansion of specialised cardiac services.