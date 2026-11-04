Sri Lanka's High Commissioner-Designate To Kenya, Dhammika Fernando, Assumes Duties

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Dhammika Fernando assumed duties as Sri Lanka's High Commissioner-designate to Kenya at the High Commission in Nairobi on 2 November 2026, identifying economic diplomacy and consular services among his priorities.

Addressing mission staff, Fernando said he intended to advance Sri Lanka's interests through practical economic engagement and responsive public service, according to the High Commission.

He outlined three priorities: representing Sri Lanka and delivering results, placing economic diplomacy at the forefront of the mission's work, and developing a professional, accountable and united team.

Fernando highlighted opportunities to expand trade between Sri Lanka and Kenya, promote tourism, facilitate investment in both directions and connect businesses with prospective partners.

He said the mission should actively facilitate opportunities that could bring benefits to both countries.

Safeguarding the welfare of Sri Lankans and providing efficient, courteous and accessible consular services would also form part of its work.

Fernando referred to the mission's responsibilities in countries of concurrent accreditation, alongside Sri Lanka's engagement with the United Nations Environment Programme and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, known as UN-Habitat.

Acknowledging staff members' contribution to the mission's operations, he emphasised professionalism, integrity, accountability and teamwork. He also pledged a consultative leadership approach based on mutual respect and national service.

According to the High Commission, Fernando has experience in manufacturing, foreign investment, human resource management and industry leadership.

He is an engineering graduate of the University of Moratuwa and subsequently pursued postgraduate and master's qualifications in human resource management through the Open University of Sri Lanka.

His previous positions include president of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management Sri Lanka and the Asia Pacific Federation of Human Resource Management.

He has also served as a board member of the World Federation of People Management Associations and chairman of Sri Lanka's Free Trade Zone Manufacturers' Association.