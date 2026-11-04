Navy Commander Chief Guest At Prefects' Day Of Defence Services College, Colombo

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Navy Commander Vice Admiral Damian Fernando urged student prefects to lead by example and place service above status when he attended Prefects' Day at the Defence Services College in Colombo on 3 November 2026.

Speaking as chief guest at the event, Fernando said leadership required fairness, honesty and mutual respect, according to the Sri Lanka Navy.

He reminded prefects that their conduct should provide an example to other pupils and emphasised the importance of how they treated their peers.

Fernando also spoke about protecting children from drug use. He said teachers, parents and student leaders shared responsibility for helping pupils recognise and resist attempts to draw them towards drugs.

He described the Navy's work with other law enforcement agencies and urged adults and pupils to remain alert to different forms of inducement.

Reflecting on his own school years, Fernando said the pressures facing present-day prefects differed from those experienced by earlier generations.

Drawing on his experience as a parent of Generation Z children, he said guardians and student leaders needed to understand those pressures and provide guidance.

The commander attended following an invitation from College Director Brigadier Anil Priyadarshana, Principal Madhuka Daasaman Fernando and the teaching staff.

On arrival, he was welcomed by the director and principal before the college's cadet platoon presented a ceremonial guard of honour. The head prefects then escorted him to the assembly hall and delivered the welcome address.

During the programme, Fernando presented certificates to students who had won the Phoenix Labyrinth leadership activities organised alongside Prefects' Day.

College representatives also presented him with a memento marking the visit.

Those attending included Deputy Director of Administration Colonel Bandula Serasinghe, deputy and assistant principals, members of the teaching staff, pupils and prefects from other invited schools.