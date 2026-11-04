Sriyani Dress Point Brings A New Fashion Landmark To Colombo
With its curved façade, glass frontage and rooftop greenery, the building will introduce a distinctive architectural presence to Wellawatte. Across its multiple floors, clothing, homeware and accessories will bring together fashion and home essentials under one roof, with choices for everyday living, festive occasions and wedding preparations. An extensive car park will offer welcome convenience for shoppers visiting with family and friends.
Matheesha Pathirana, Pathum Nissanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Dharshan Thavaraja will also attend the opening, alongside other celebrity and distinguished guests. As part of the celebrations, 100 registered fans will have the opportunity to meet and take photographs with Pooja Hegde and the other celebrities. Registration will close on 9 November 2026.
The arrival follows a teaser campaign under the tagline“Kolamba Ayata, Kolamba Hayata”, which built curiosity around the brand's plans before revealing its new Colombo address.
Established in 1993, Sriyani Dress Point operates eight showrooms across Kegalle, Kurunegala, Kandy, Matale, Negombo and Ratnapura, with two each in Kurunegala and Kandy. Its recognition as Most Popular Retailer at the Pinnacle Awards 2025 adds to a retail journey spanning more than three decades.
The Wellawatte opening will begin a new phase of growth, bringing the brand closer to Colombo and Western Province shoppers with a fashion destination designed to welcome the whole family.
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