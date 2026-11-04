Your Phone Shows A Missed Call From Social Security - Should You Call Back?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) You pick up your phone and notice a missed call from a number labeled“Social Security Administration.” Maybe you're waiting for information about your retirement benefits, or perhaps you're worried something has gone wrong with your monthly payment. Either way, seeing a government agency on your caller ID can make you feel like you need to return the call immediately.

But should you?

According to the Social Security Administration, scammers can manipulate caller ID information to make their calls appear to come from legitimate government offices. In some cases, criminals have even displayed the agency's actual customer service number. So, before you return a call from an unfamiliar number, here's what federal officials recommend checking to protect your benefits, personal information, and bank accounts.

Social Security Does Make Legitimate Phone Calls

Not every missed call from Social Security is fraudulent, and that's what makes these situations particularly confusing. Employees sometimes contact people by telephone about legitimate agency business. Calls may occur when someone recently applied for benefits, requested a callback, or needs to update information connected to an existing account. For example, a retiree who recently submitted a benefit application might receive a legitimate call requesting clarification about their paperwork.

However, the agency generally communicates problems involving Social Security numbers or records through mailed notices, so an unexpected call demanding immediate action deserves skepticism.

Your Caller ID Could Be Showing a Fake Number

One of the biggest misconceptions about a missed call from Social Security is that the displayed phone number proves who's calling. Criminals use a technique known as caller ID spoofing to make incoming calls appear to originate from trusted organizations.

Scammers can display the names and actual telephone numbers of government agencies. In fact, the Social Security Administration's Office of Inspector General has previously documented scams involving the agency's legitimate 1-800-772-1213 customer service number. Even if your phone displays that exact number, you should independently verify the caller rather than trusting the information shown on your screen.

Don't Automatically Return the Number in Your Call History

If you receive an unexpected missed call from Social Security, the safest approach is to avoid using an unfamiliar callback number or following instructions from an unverified voicemail. Instead, contact the agency directly using the telephone number published on its official website. The Social Security Administration's contact page lists 1-800-772-1213 as its national customer service number, with representatives generally available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

You can also locate your nearest Social Security office through the agency's official online office locator. Calling a number you've independently verified allows you to ask whether your account requires attention without relying on potentially fraudulent instructions.

Watch for Threats About Losing Your Benefits

Scammers frequently create panic by claiming something terrible will happen unless you respond immediately. A caller might insist that your Social Security number has been suspended, your benefits are being canceled, or law enforcement is preparing to arrest you.

According to a March 2026 Social Security Administration warning, legitimate employees will never threaten arrest, suspend someone's Social Security number, or demand immediate payment. Another common tactic involves claiming that your bank account has been connected to criminal activity and must be secured through an urgent transfer.

These threats are designed to discourage careful thinking, so hang up and independently contact the agency if someone uses fear to pressure you.

Be Suspicious of Requests to Verify Personal Information

Some fraudulent callers avoid obvious threats and instead pretend they're simply updating government records. They might ask you to confirm your Social Security number, date of birth, address, or bank account details before explaining why they called.

Some imposters have even requested personal information under the pretense of checking employment records or fraudulent benefit applications. Criminals can use information collected during these conversations to attempt identity theft or other financial fraud. If someone contacts you unexpectedly and requests sensitive details, end the conversation and verify the matter through an official government channel.

Never Move Money to Protect Your Social Security Payments

One particularly dangerous scam involves convincing retirees that their savings or benefits are at immediate risk. Criminals also impersonate government or bank employees to persuade victims to transfer money into supposedly protected accounts. Some scammers remain on the phone for hours, coaching victims through conversations with their actual banks. Federal officials emphasize that government employees will never instruct beneficiaries to transfer their money into another account to protect it from fraud.

Anyone demanding cryptocurrency, gift cards, wire transfers, cash, or secret financial transactions while claiming to represent Social Security is displaying major warning signs of a scam.

What If You Already Called Back or Shared Information?

If you returned a suspicious call but didn't provide personal information or money, you can end contact and independently verify whether Social Security needs anything from you. However, sharing your Social Security number, banking details, or account credentials creates additional risks that should be addressed promptly.

The Federal Trade Commission's IdentityTheft website provides personalized recovery steps for people whose information may have been compromised. If you transferred money or disclosed banking credentials, immediately contact your financial institution through its verified customer service number to discuss protecting your accounts and potentially recovering funds.

You can also report suspected Social Security impersonation scams through the SSA Office of Inspector General and the FTC's href="" target="_blank" ft website.

One Phone Call Shouldn't Put Your Retirement Savings at Risk

Receiving a missed call from Social Security can understandably create concern, particularly when you depend on monthly benefits to pay essential expenses. However, an unfamiliar caller ID or urgent voicemail doesn't automatically mean there's a legitimate problem with your account. Remember that Social Security employees sometimes make genuine calls, but they won't demand immediate payments, threaten arrest, or instruct you to move money for protection. When you're uncertain, use the agency's independently verified contact information to determine whether any action is necessary. Taking a few minutes to verify a suspicious call could prevent someone from stealing personal information or draining savings you've spent decades building.

Have you ever received a suspicious call that appeared to come from Social Security or another government agency? Did the caller sound convincing, or were there warning signs that made you suspicious? Share your experience in the comments!