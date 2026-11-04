7 Things You Should Never Share With Someone Claiming To Be Medicare

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Medicare scammers can sound convincing. Fraudulent callers may know your name, coverage details, or address and use threats of interrupted benefits to pressure you into sharing sensitive information. Never share personal or financial details with an unsolicited caller. Protect your Medicare number, Social Security number, banking information, passwords, verification codes, and medical records. Hang up and verify before taking action. Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) directly if you're unsure, and report suspicious activity or compromised information immediately. Medicare can be confusing, but you don't have to navigate it alone. Chapter's licensed Medicare advisors offer free, no-pressure consultations to help you compare plans, understand your benefits, and make sure your coverage fits your needs. Call (864) 668-3280 to speak with an advisor.

Quick Read

Your phone rings, and the caller says they're from Medicare. They know your name, mention your current coverage, and explain that they need to verify some information before sending your updated benefits. Everything sounds official, especially when the caller warns that failing to cooperate could interrupt your health insurance.

But there's a problem: The person on the phone might have nothing to do with Medicare.

Medicare fraud, errors, and abuse cost taxpayers an estimated $60 billion annually. Criminals frequently impersonate government representatives to obtain information they can use for fraudulent medical claims, identity theft, or financial scams. With Medicare's annual Open Enrollment Period running from October 15 through December 7, beneficiaries may encounter even more calls about their coverage. Here are seven things you should never share with an unsolicited caller claiming to represent Medicare.

1. Your Medicare Number

Your Medicare number is one of the most valuable pieces of information a scammer can obtain. Beneficiaries should protect their Medicare number like a credit card because criminals can use it to submit fraudulent medical claims. A caller might claim that your card is expiring, that you're eligible for a new plastic card, or that your benefits need immediate verification.

However, Medicare cards are free, and the agency doesn't unexpectedly contact beneficiaries to demand their numbers for replacement cards. Only share your Medicare information with verified healthcare providers, insurers, authorized representatives, or trusted Medicare assistance programs when there's a legitimate reason.

2. Your Social Security Number

One of the biggest Medicare scam warning signs is an unexpected caller requesting your Social Security number to confirm your identity. Scammers sometimes claim they need the information to update government records, prevent coverage cancellation, or determine eligibility for additional benefits. The Federal Trade Commission warns that Medicare impersonators frequently request Social Security numbers and other personal information during fraudulent calls.

A stolen Social Security number can potentially be used in identity theft schemes involving credit accounts, employment records, or financial transactions. If someone unexpectedly requests this information, hang up and independently contact Medicare at 1-800-633-4227 to determine whether there's a legitimate issue.

3. Your Bank Account or Routing Numbers

Imagine receiving a call promising a $500 Medicare reimbursement that supposedly requires your checking account information for direct deposit. While the offer might sound appealing, an unsolicited request for banking information is a major warning sign. Criminals pretending to represent Medicare may request bank account numbers under false pretenses. With enough financial information, criminals may attempt unauthorized withdrawals or use the details in additional fraud schemes. Never provide your routing number, checking account number, or online banking credentials to someone who unexpectedly contacts you about Medicare benefits.

4. Your Credit or Debit Card Information

Medicare scammers frequently invent reasons beneficiaries supposedly need to make immediate payments. They might claim there's a processing fee for a replacement Medicare card, an outstanding balance that threatens coverage, or a special enrollment charge.

An important note: Medicare cards are issued free of charge, and legitimate Medicare representatives don't unexpectedly demand credit card payments to provide updated cards.

Sharing a card number, expiration date, and security code could expose your account to unauthorized purchases or other fraudulent charges. If someone demands payment during an unsolicited Medicare call, end the conversation and verify the claim through an official Medicare contact channel.

5. Your Medicare Password or Verification Codes

Scammers don't always need your physical Medicare card to cause financial damage. Some attempt to obtain account passwords, security codes, or other login information that could help them access sensitive personal records. Consumers should avoid sharing personal information or clicking suspicious links in messages that appear to come from government agencies.

A caller might insist that you read aloud a verification code sent to your phone, claiming it's necessary to confirm your identity or activate additional coverage. Never disclose passwords or one-time security codes to an unsolicited caller, even if they already know your name, address, or Medicare plan.

6. Your Medical Records and Health Information

Not every Medicare scam involves someone immediately requesting money or financial account numbers. Some criminals offer supposedly free genetic testing, medical equipment, or health screenings in exchange for personal medical information.

Fraudulent genetic testing operations may obtain Medicare information and submit claims for medically unnecessary services. Scammers might ask about your diagnoses, prescriptions, doctors, or medical history to make their offers sound legitimate. Before sharing sensitive health information or accepting an unsolicited medical service, verify the request with your own healthcare provider or Medicare plan.

7. Your Address, Date of Birth, and Other Personal Details

Your name and address might seem harmless compared with your bank account number, but criminals can combine smaller pieces of information to support identity theft. A caller might already know your name and ask you to confirm your birth date, mailing address, or other identifying details.

Government impersonators sometimes possess real information about their targets, making fraudulent calls appear more convincing. Even seemingly routine verification questions deserve caution when the conversation begins with an unexpected call. If someone claims to represent Medicare, don't assume they're legitimate simply because they know personal details that could have come from public records or a data breach.

What to Do if You've Already Shared Information

Recognizing Medicare scam warning signs is important, but knowing what to do after a possible scam matters just as much. If you've shared your Medicare number with a suspicious caller, contact Medicare at 1-800-633-4227 and explain what happened. The official Medicare fraud reporting page recommends reviewing claims and statements for services you never received or medical equipment you never ordered. If you disclosed financial information, contact your bank or credit card issuer immediately to discuss protecting your accounts and disputing unauthorized transactions.

You can also report suspected identity theft through IdentityTheft and fraudulent calls through href="" target="_blank" ft.

Protecting Your Medicare Benefits Starts With One Simple Rule

Medicare scammers often rely on fear, confusion, and urgency to convince beneficiaries to reveal information they would normally keep private. However, understanding common Medicare scam warning signs can help you recognize suspicious requests before financial damage occurs. Remember that Medicare representatives may contact beneficiaries in limited legitimate circumstances, such as returning a requested call, but unexpected demands for sensitive information should always raise concerns. When you're uncertain, hang up and call 1-800-MEDICARE using the number published on the official government website rather than trusting caller ID or a number provided by the caller. Protecting your Medicare number, financial accounts, and personal information could prevent fraudulent medical claims and safeguard the retirement savings you've worked hard to build.

Have you ever received a suspicious call from someone claiming to represent Medicare? What did they ask for, and how did you realize something wasn't right? Share your experience in the comments to help other readers recognize these scams!