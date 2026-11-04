The Average Retiree Is Getting A $75 Raise - What Could That Actually Buy?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Seventy-five dollars doesn't sound like much when you're paying for groceries, prescription medications, utilities, and everything else that comes with retirement. But for millions of older Americans living on fixed incomes, an extra $75 every month could make a meaningful difference.

The Social Security Administration has officially announced a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027, increasing the average retired worker's monthly benefit from approximately $2,095 to $2,170. That's an additional $900 over 12 months, assuming the full $75 increase reaches your bank account.

But what does that money actually buy in today's economy? Let's break down the 2027 Social Security COLA into everyday expenses to see how far the average retiree's raise might stretch.

The $75 Increase Is an Average, Not a Guarantee

According to the Social Security Administration's official 2027 COLA announcement, nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries will receive a 3.6% increase beginning in January 2027. The agency estimates that the average retired worker's monthly benefit will rise by approximately $75, but individual increases depend on current benefit amounts. Someone receiving $1,200 per month would see a gross increase of roughly $43, while a retiree collecting $3,000 could receive approximately $108 more. The adjustment is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, which measures changes in consumer prices.

However, the 2027 Social Security COLA doesn't guarantee that every retiree will have an additional $75 available to spend after Medicare premiums and other deductions. But what could it potentially cover? Well, it could do a few things...

1. It Could Cover a Week of Groceries for One Person

For retirees who carefully watch grocery prices, an extra $75 could provide meaningful relief at the supermarket. Imagine spending $10 on eggs and milk, $15 on chicken, $12 on fresh vegetables, $10 on fruit, and $18 on pantry staples, leaving another $10 for bread or other necessities. That's a hypothetical $75 shopping trip that could cover several days of meals for one person, depending on local prices and dietary needs. The USDA's monthly food plans provide estimates of food costs at different spending levels and illustrate why grocery budgets vary considerably between households. For someone relying heavily on Social Security, directing the 2027 Social Security COLA toward groceries could help reduce the need to put everyday purchases on a credit card.

2. It Could Pay for Several Prescription Copayments

Healthcare expenses remain one of the biggest financial concerns for retirees, particularly those managing multiple chronic conditions. If someone pays $15 each for four monthly prescriptions, the additional $75 could cover all four copayments and leave $15 for another expense. Actual medication costs vary by drug, pharmacy, insurance plan, and whether prescriptions are covered under Medicare Part D. The Medicare Plan Finder allows beneficiaries to compare estimated prescription expenses and pharmacy options before selecting coverage. While the 2027 Social Security COLA may help with medication costs, retirees should still review their drug coverage because changing formularies and pharmacy arrangements can affect what they pay.

3. It Could Help Keep the Heat or Air Conditioning Running

Utility bills can fluctuate dramatically throughout the year, especially during extremely hot summers and cold winters. An additional $75 might cover a significant portion of a monthly electric bill or help offset a seasonal increase in heating costs. For example, a household facing a $160 electricity bill could use the entire raise to cover nearly 47% of that expense. The U.S. Department of Energy provides guidance on reducing household energy consumption through thermostat adjustments, insulation improvements, and other efficiency measures. Retirees who already struggle with heating and cooling expenses might find that the 2027 Social Security COLA provides some breathing room during months when utility bills climb.

4. It Could Cover Transportation to Medical Appointments

Transportation expenses can become particularly challenging for older adults who no longer drive regularly or live far from medical providers. If a round-trip rideshare or taxi trip costs $25, an additional $75 could theoretically cover three appointments each month. For retirees who still drive, the money might instead help pay for gasoline, parking fees, or routine vehicle maintenance. The Eldercare Locator, supported by the Administration for Community Living, helps older Americans find local services, including transportation assistance in participating communities. Using the raise for reliable transportation could help retirees maintain access to healthcare without borrowing money or sacrificing other essential expenses.

5. It Could Build a Small Emergency Fund

Not every dollar of the 2027 Social Security COLA needs to be spent immediately, particularly if essential expenses are already covered. Setting aside the entire $75 each month would create a $900 emergency fund over one year, excluding any interest earned. That amount could help cover an unexpected dental bill, appliance repair, car battery replacement, or another expense that might otherwise require credit card debt. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau encourages consumers to build emergency savings because even relatively small financial reserves can help prevent unexpected expenses from becoming larger financial problems. For retirees who currently have little money available for emergencies, consistently saving part of the increase could provide valuable financial flexibility.

6. It Could Offset Several Small Monthly Bills

Sometimes the biggest benefit of an extra $75 isn't paying one large expense but covering several smaller bills that quietly strain a retirement budget. Consider a retiree paying $20 for a basic cellphone plan, $15 for a streaming subscription, $25 for internet service, and $15 for household supplies. Together, those expenses total exactly $75, illustrating how the additional benefit could cover an entire category of recurring costs. Of course, actual service prices vary, and many households pay considerably more for internet and telephone access. Reviewing monthly statements and identifying which expenses the raise could cover may help retirees decide where the additional money would make the greatest difference.

Medicare Premiums Could Reduce What You Actually Receive

Before spending the full $75, retirees should understand that their Social Security increase may not equal the additional amount deposited into their bank accounts. Many Medicare beneficiaries have their Part B premiums deducted directly from their monthly Social Security payments, meaning premium increases can reduce their net COLA. The Social Security Administration explains that beneficiaries will receive personalized notices showing their updated benefit amounts and applicable deductions. For example, if a retiree receives a $75 gross increase but their Medicare deductions rise by $20, their net monthly improvement would be approximately $55, assuming nothing else changes. That's why it's important to wait for your individual benefit notice before committing the entire 2027 Social Security COLA to new expenses.

How to Find Your Exact 2027 Benefit Amount

Social Security beneficiaries won't have to guess how much their monthly checks will increase once personalized notices become available. According to the SSA, eligible beneficiaries can view their COLA notices through their personal my Social Security accounts beginning in late November, while mailed notices will arrive in December. These notices provide individualized benefit information, including the new payment amount and applicable deductions. Beneficiaries can create or access their accounts through the official Social Security website rather than following links in unexpected emails or text messages. Reviewing the notice alongside your household budget can help you determine exactly how much additional money you'll have available in January.

A $75 Raise Helps, but It Won't Solve Every Retirement Budget Problem

The 2027 Social Security COLA represents additional income that could help retirees manage groceries, prescription medications, utilities, transportation, and other everyday necessities. However, $75 per month may disappear quickly when housing, insurance, healthcare, and food expenses are already consuming most of a household's income. Retirees should also remember that the adjustment is designed to help benefits keep pace with inflation rather than provide a substantial increase in purchasing power. The smartest approach may be to review your actual net benefit increase and direct that money toward the expenses creating the most financial pressure. Whether you spend it on necessities, save it for emergencies, or use it to reduce debt, making a plan for the extra income can help you get the greatest possible benefit.

If you're receiving the average $75 Social Security raise in 2027, where will that money go first: groceries, prescriptions, utility bills, or savings? Do you think the increase will be enough to make a difference? Share your thoughts in the comments!