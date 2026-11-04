Still Paying For Cable TV After 65? Here's What To Compare First

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Your cable bill arrives, and it's $187 again this month. You watch the evening news, enjoy a few favorite television shows, and occasionally tune in to a football game, but you're paying for hundreds of channels you rarely use.

For retirees living on Social Security or other fixed incomes, that monthly expense can add up quickly.

At $187 per month, cable television costs $2,244 annually, enough to cover several months of groceries or make a meaningful contribution to emergency savings.

But is cutting the cord really the best financial decision?

Before canceling your subscription, it's worth comparing the cost of cable vs streaming, including internet service, equipment fees, local channels, and the programs you actually watch.

The cheapest-looking alternative isn't always the one that saves the most money.

Start With What Your Cable Bill Actually Costs

Many households focus on the advertised cable package price without accounting for the additional charges appearing on their monthly statements. Equipment rentals, broadcast television fees, regional sports charges, and other costs can substantially increase the final bill. The Federal Communications Commission provides consumer information about billing practices, while television subscribers should carefully review the individual charges listed by their providers. For example, a cable package advertised at $110 might ultimately cost $155 after adding equipment and service-related fees. Before comparing the cost of cable vs streaming, calculate what you're actually paying each month rather than relying on the promotional price you originally signed up for.

Streaming Services Aren't Always as Cheap as They Look

Streaming can eliminate some traditional cable expenses, but subscribing to multiple services can quickly erase the savings. Imagine paying $18 for one entertainment service, $16 for another, $12 for a third, and $80 for a live television streaming package. That's $126 per month before accounting for internet service, and the total could approach or exceed your current cable bill. The Federal Trade Commission recommends reviewing recurring subscriptions and understanding automatic renewal terms before signing up for services. Retirees comparing the cost of cable vs streaming should list every subscription they would need to replace their favorite programming rather than assuming streaming automatically means spending less.

Your Internet Bill Could Change After Canceling Cable

One expense that surprises some cord-cutters is the cost of maintaining internet service without a television bundle. Cable providers sometimes offer discounted internet pricing when customers subscribe to multiple services, meaning canceling television could change the remaining bill. For example, a household paying $170 for bundled television and internet might discover that standalone internet service costs $85 per month. If replacement streaming subscriptions total another $90, the household would actually spend $175, or $5 more than before. Before canceling cable, contact your provider and request the exact monthly price of internet-only service, including equipment charges, promotional expiration dates, and applicable fees.

Local News and Broadcast Channels May Be Available for Free

Retirees who primarily watch local news, weather reports, and major broadcast networks may not need an expensive television subscription. Depending on location and reception conditions, an over-the-air antenna can provide access to local channels without a recurring monthly television fee. The FCC's digital television reception maps allow consumers to estimate which broadcast stations may be available at their address. A one-time antenna purchase could potentially replace part of a cable package, although reception varies based on terrain, buildings, distance from broadcast towers, and antenna placement. Before investing in additional streaming services, check whether your most frequently watched local programming is already available through free broadcast television.

Sports Fans Need to Compare Their Channels Carefully

For some retirees, watching their favorite baseball, football, or basketball teams is the main reason they continue paying for cable. Unfortunately, sports broadcasting rights are divided among local networks, national channels, regional sports networks, and streaming platforms. A streaming service might carry nationally televised games but lack the regional channel showing your favorite team's regular-season schedule. That means switching services without checking channel availability could leave you paying more while missing the games you actually want to watch. When evaluating the cost of cable vs streaming, write down the specific teams, leagues, and channels you follow, then verify that your proposed replacement offers the coverage you need.

Consider Whether You Need Live Television at All

One of the biggest financial differences between cable and streaming involves whether you need live programming or primarily watch shows on demand. Live television streaming packages generally cost more than individual on-demand entertainment subscriptions because they provide access to multiple traditional channels. If you mostly watch movies, documentaries, and television series, you may be able to avoid paying for a comprehensive live television package. Some free, advertising-supported streaming services also offer movies, older television programs, and themed channels without monthly subscription charges. For retirees willing to adjust their viewing habits, eliminating unnecessary live television service could make a substantial difference in the cost of cable vs streaming.

Don't Overlook the Cost of Equipment and Convenience

Saving money matters, but the television experience itself is another important consideration when deciding whether to cancel cable. Some older adults prefer a familiar remote control, a traditional channel guide, and the ability to switch between programs without navigating multiple applications. Streaming may require a compatible smart television, a streaming device, reliable internet access, and occasional troubleshooting when applications or passwords change. A household that needs to purchase two $40 streaming devices would face an initial $80 equipment expense before realizing any monthly savings. Consider whether the potential savings justify those changes, particularly if other household members depend on the existing television setup.

Ask Your Cable Provider for a Better Deal First

Before canceling, consider whether your current television provider offers a less expensive package that still includes your favorite channels. Some companies provide basic television tiers, promotional discounts, or lower-cost bundles that aren't immediately obvious when reviewing a monthly statement. You might discover that eliminating premium movie channels, returning an unused cable box, or reducing your channel package could save $30 or more each month. However, be cautious about accepting promotional offers without understanding how long the discount lasts and whether the agreement includes an early termination fee. The best cost of cable vs streaming comparison should include a revised cable quote alongside realistic streaming alternatives rather than comparing only your current bill with advertised introductory prices.

Calculate Your Real Savings Before Cutting the Cord

The decision to cancel cable television should ultimately come down to how much money your household would actually save without sacrificing programming you value. Start by adding your current television and internet costs, then compare that total with standalone internet service and every streaming subscription you'd need. For example, reducing a $185 monthly combined bill to $110 would save $75 each month, or $900 annually, assuming prices remain unchanged. But if your replacement services total $175, the annual savings would shrink to just $120. Taking time to calculate the complete cost of cable vs streaming can prevent an expensive switch that doesn't deliver the savings you expected.

The Best Television Deal Is the One That Fits Your Retirement Budget

Retirees don't necessarily need to abandon cable television to reduce entertainment expenses, but continuing to pay for unused channels deserves a second look. The cost of cable vs streaming depends on viewing habits, internet pricing, channel availability, equipment needs, and the number of services a household subscribes to. Some retirees may save hundreds of dollars annually by switching to free broadcast channels and a few streaming subscriptions, while others may find that a smaller cable package provides better value. Before making changes, compare complete monthly costs, confirm which channels you'll receive, and investigate whether your existing provider can offer a lower rate. Keeping the entertainment you enjoy while eliminating unnecessary expenses can free up money for other retirement priorities.

Are you still paying for cable television, or have you switched to streaming services? Did cutting the cord actually save you money, or did all those subscriptions end up costing more than expected? Share your experience in the comments!