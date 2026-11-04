2026 Results Of Annual General Meeting
| Alkane Resources Limited
Annual General Meeting
Thursday, 5 November 2026
Results of Meeting
| The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
|Resolution details
| Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
| Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
| Resolution result
Carried / Not Carried
|Resolution
|Resolution type
|For
|Against
|Proxy's discretion
|Abstain
|For
|Against
|Abstain*
|1 Adoption of Remuneration Report
|Ordinary
| 651,550,368
95.70%
| 28,812,562
4.23%
| 502,509
0.07%
|11,847,172
| 732,759,690
96.22%
| 28,812,562
3.78%
|11,848,472
|Carried
|2 Election of Director - Ms Denise McComish
|Ordinary
| 625,879,554
84.91%
| 110,746,116
15.02%
| 502,509
0.07%
|2,580,604
| 747,075,658
87.04%
| 111,193,537
12.96%
|2,580,604
|Carried
|3 Election of Director - Dr Jennifer Purdie
|Ordinary
| 734,644,733
99.63%
| 2,175,247
0.30%
| 531,684
0.07%
|2,357,119
| 855,871,433
99.69%
| 2,621,247
0.31%
|2,357,119
|Carried
|4 Election of Director - Hon Gabrielle Upton
|Ordinary
| 733,746,475
99.54%
| 2,338,955
0.32%
| 1,011,672
0.14%
|2,611,681
| 855,453,163
99.68%
| 2,784,955
0.32%
|2,611,681
|Carried
|5 Approval of the Alkane Performance Rights Plan
|Ordinary
| 680,992,980
99.45%
| 3,200,669
0.47%
| 535,315
0.08%
|7,978,647
| 760,780,228
99.52%
| 3,646,669
0.48%
|8,988,827
|Carried
|6 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Nicholas Earner
|Ordinary
| 722,778,187
99.32%
| 4,483,034
0.61%
| 503,443
0.07%
|11,939,119
| 843,085,112
99.45%
| 4,682,172
0.55%
|13,077,515
|Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
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