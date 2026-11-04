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2026 Results Of Annual General Meeting


Date: 2026-11-04 11:01:36

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, section 251AA of the Corporations Act (Cth), and the National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, section 11.3, Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK, TSX: ALK, OTCQX: ALKRY) ('Alkane') is pleased to provide the results of the resolutions put to members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held today (attached).

Alkane advises that all resolutions were passed by way of a poll conducted by the Company's share registry, Computershare.

This document has been authorised for release to the market by the Board.

ABOUT ALKANE alkres.com ASX:ALK | TSX: ALK | OTCQX: ALKRY

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKRY) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.

Alkane's wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.

Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia's reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.

Interactive Analyst CentreTM

Comprehensive financial, operational, resource and reserve information for Alkane Resources is available through the Interactive Analyst CentreTM located in the Investors section of our website at alkres.com.

CONTACT: NIC EARNER, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, ALKANE RESOURCES LTD, TEL +61 8 9227 5677
INVESTORS & MEDIA: NATALIE CHAPMAN, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, TEL +61 418 642 556

Alkane Resources Limited
Annual General Meeting
Thursday, 5 November 2026
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)		 Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)		 Resolution result
Carried / Not Carried
Resolution Resolution type For Against Proxy's discretion Abstain For Against Abstain*
1 Adoption of Remuneration Report Ordinary 651,550,368
95.70%		 28,812,562
4.23%		 502,509
0.07%		 11,847,172 732,759,690
96.22%		 28,812,562
3.78%		 11,848,472 Carried
2 Election of Director - Ms Denise McComish Ordinary 625,879,554
84.91%		 110,746,116
15.02%		 502,509
0.07%		 2,580,604 747,075,658
87.04%		 111,193,537
12.96%		 2,580,604 Carried
3 Election of Director - Dr Jennifer Purdie Ordinary 734,644,733
99.63%		 2,175,247
0.30%		 531,684
0.07%		 2,357,119 855,871,433
99.69%		 2,621,247
0.31%		 2,357,119 Carried
4 Election of Director - Hon Gabrielle Upton Ordinary 733,746,475
99.54%		 2,338,955
0.32%		 1,011,672
0.14%		 2,611,681 855,453,163
99.68%		 2,784,955
0.32%		 2,611,681 Carried
5 Approval of the Alkane Performance Rights Plan Ordinary 680,992,980
99.45%		 3,200,669
0.47%		 535,315
0.08%		 7,978,647 760,780,228
99.52%		 3,646,669
0.48%		 8,988,827 Carried
6 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Nicholas Earner Ordinary 722,778,187
99.32%		 4,483,034
0.61%		 503,443
0.07%		 11,939,119 843,085,112
99.45%		 4,682,172
0.55%		 13,077,515 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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