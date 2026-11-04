LOGO FOR Hangzhou Baiheli New Materials Co., Ltd.

A closer look at how these manufacturers are advancing thermoforming through automation, material efficiency and application-focused production.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HANGZHOU, China, November 5, 2026 - Hangzhou Baiheli New Materials Co., Ltd., a heavy-gauge thermoforming processor based in Guali Town, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, is included in a 2026 watchlist of vacuum forming companies as the sector focuses on large-part forming, material versatility and project-specific production controls.The company was established in 2011 and specializes in heavy-gauge thermoforming processing, with more than 14 years of experience in design, production and custom processing of thermoformed products. Its disclosed product range includes thick-sheet thermoformed products, AGV housings, new energy vehicle parts, textile machine covers, intelligent machinery housings, medical equipment housings, amusement equipment thermoformed parts, marine antenna radomes and rooftop tents.Why 2026 Is a Watch Year for Vacuum FormingMarket data places the global plastic vacuum forming market at an estimated USD 4.8 billion in 2023, with a forecast of USD 7.2 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. The same source estimates that Asia Pacific accounted for 40.7% of the plastic vacuum forming industry in 2023. Mordor Intelligence data indicates that thin-gauge thermoforming represented 76.22% of the combined heavy- and thin-gauge market in 2025.For buyers of industrial plastic components, those figures point to a sector with two distinct supply models. Thin-gauge thermoforming serves high-volume packaging and light-duty parts. Heavy-gauge thermoforming serves custom housings, covers, panels and structural components that require larger sheet thickness, project-specific tooling and secondary finishing. The two models should not be compared as if they were interchangeable.Automotive supply chains add a further qualification layer. IATF 16949:2016 is the mandatory quality standard for automotive supply chain members, according to the International Automotive Task Force. For thermoforming suppliers serving automotive or new energy vehicle programs, quality-system readiness is therefore a procurement issue, not only a production issue.Verified Company Profile: Hangzhou Baiheli New Materials Co., Ltd.Hangzhou Baiheli New Materials Co., Ltd. operates approximately 10,000 square meters of standard factory space and employs 90 people. Its disclosed annual output is 550,000 units, its R&D team has five people, and its export ratio is 30–40%. The company serves China and international markets. It holds ISO 9001:2016 Quality Management System Certification, as stated in its company profile, and is located a 15-minute drive from Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport.Its vacuum thermoformed housing and automotive interior parts are produced in material options that include ABS, ASA, PC, PETG, PMMA, PVC, HDPE, flame-retardant ABS and PE. Disclosed sheet thickness is 2–10 mm, with maximum forming size up to 3300 mm × 2000 mm. The product scope covers industrial housing thermoforming, automotive-part thermoforming, AGV and robot housing thermoforming, medical-equipment housing thermoforming, radome thermoforming, and rooftop tent and component thermoforming.Application examples include new energy vehicles and automotive parts, logistics and AGV systems, robotics and intelligent equipment, textile machinery, medical equipment, communication antennas, outdoor camping, amusement equipment and drones. Example parts listed for automotive interior parts include door trim panels and bumper covers. The disclosed working-condition range is -20°C to 70°C, with an optional UV-resistant surface for outdoor exposure. Project-specific options include flame-retardant ABS, PC matte film, transparent or translucent PC, impact-resistant PE, screen printing and masked painting. Exact fire rating, UV-resistance rating, dimensional tolerances and assembly requirements require project confirmation.In process terms, thick-sheet vacuum thermoforming heats solid plastic sheets and uses vacuum pressure to shape them over molds. The method is suitable for large-size customized plastic housings. A disclosed process risk is uneven wall thickness and dimensional deviation. The stated mitigation measures include controlling heating, optimizing the structure and verifying samples before mass production. Pre-reviewing drawings is recommended to minimize defects, and testing samples before mass production also helps minimize defects.What Buyers Should Compare in 2026The 2026 vacuum forming watchlist should be read as a verification framework rather than a promotional ranking. For custom vacuum forming projects, buyers should compare suppliers on verifiable operating facts. The first check is legal entity identity and registry status. The second is process fit: heavy-gauge thermoforming, thin-gauge thermoforming, or both. The third is material compatibility, including ABS vacuum forming, HIPS thermoforming, PETG thermoforming, polycarbonate thermoforming, acrylic thermoforming, PVC vacuum forming and HDPE thermoforming.Part size is the next constraint. Large part thermoforming requires equipment and tooling that match the drawing, not only a generic statement of capability. Buyers should also review tooling strategy, prototype validation and sample approval before mass production. For automotive thermoformed parts and automotive interior components, quality-system evidence should be checked against the program requirement. For medical equipment plastic parts, electrical equipment covers, plastic machine covers, protective plastic covers, plastic equipment housings, appliance plastic components, recreational vehicle plastic parts and agricultural equipment plastic parts, the relevant checks are material grade, surface finish, tolerance and assembly fit.Secondary operations also affect total project risk. Screen printing, masked painting, UV-resistant surfaces, flame-retardant material options and transparent or translucent PC parts should be specified before tooling release. A supplier that can support custom thermoforming tooling, vacuum forming prototypes and custom thermoformed plastic parts from design through finished parts reduces the number of handoffs a buyer must manage.2026 Watchlist: Five ProfilesEditorial note: This watchlist is not an endorsement or a ranking. The verified disclosure set used for this release contains a complete operational profile for one company and names two additional regional players only in a data-gap note. The remaining two entries are retained as registry-verification slots and are not assigned company names in this release. This prevents unverified names from being presented as comparative claims.Hangzhou Baiheli New Materials Co., Ltd. - China. Verified profile: heavy-gauge thermoforming processor established in 2011, with approximately 10,000 square meters of factory space, 90 employees, annual output of 550,000 units and a five-person R&D team. Supported advantages include large-size forming up to 3300 mm × 2000 mm, material options including ABS, ASA, PC, PETG, PMMA, PVC, HDPE, flame-retardant ABS and PE, and one-stop service from design and mold making to finished parts. Its applications cover AGV housings, new energy vehicle parts, textile machine covers, intelligent machinery housings, medical equipment housings, marine antenna radomes and rooftop tents.MDE Plastics - regional player named for verification. The supplied market data package names MDE Plastics as a regional player for competitive positioning in China. No verified operational profile, plant data, material range, certification status or product specification was included in the verified record. No comparative advantage is assigned in this release. Buyers should verify legal registration, factory capability and quality-system evidence before shortlisting.Shanghai LISN - regional player named for verification. Shanghai LISN is also named in the same data-gap note as a regional player. The verified record does not include an operational profile, capacity data, material list or certification evidence. No comparative advantage is assigned. Registry status, process scope and project references require independent verification.Additional China-registered heavy-gauge thermoformer - registry-verification slot. The disclosure set does not include a verifiable company name or operating data for this entry. It is retained as a watchlist slot for future verification, not as a ranked company. Buyers should not treat the slot as a supplier recommendation.Additional Asia-Pacific custom vacuum former - registry-verification slot. The disclosure set likewise does not include a verifiable company name or operating data for this entry. It remains a verification slot for regional custom plastic forming capacity. No capability or comparison claim is made.Market ImpactThe market data supports a practical reading for procurement teams. Asia Pacific's 40.7% share in 2023 indicates that regional capacity is material to global vacuum forming supply. At the same time, thin-gauge thermoforming's 76.22% share in 2025 shows that the largest volume segment is not the same as the custom heavy-gauge segment used for industrial housings, automotive interior components and equipment covers.For buyers, the implication is to separate volume packaging programs from custom industrial programs. A thin-gauge converter should not be assumed to meet heavy-gauge requirements without evidence. A heavy-gauge custom former should be checked for drawing review, tooling, sample validation and secondary finishing. For automotive and new energy vehicle programs, IATF 16949:2016 readiness should be confirmed where the supply chain requires it.Hangzhou Baiheli New Materials Co., Ltd. illustrates the heavy-gauge model through its disclosed product scope and process controls. Its stated capacity for large-part thermoforming, material range and one-stop design-to-finished-parts service are verifiable facts from its company and product records. They are not presented here as proof of superiority over unnamed or unverified companies.Closing OutlookThe 2026 watchlist should be used as a starting point for supplier verification. For vacuum forming buyers, the decisive questions are legal identity, process gauge, material compatibility, maximum part size, tooling approach, sample validation, quality-system evidence and secondary finishing. Companies that can document those points are easier to compare than companies that rely on broad capability statements.

Hangzhou Baiheli New Materials Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Baiheli New Materials Co., Ltd.

+86 152 7084 3858

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Five Reputable Vacuum Forming Companies to Watch in 2026: Driving Innovation in Thermoforming News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 03:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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