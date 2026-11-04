Jackie Shroff Celebrates Five Years Of Sooryavanshi Starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff marked five years of Sooryavanshi by taking a trip down memory lane, sharing a video montage featuring memorable moments and stills from the Rohit Shetty directorial.

The actor took to social media to celebrate the milestone, putting together a montage that brings together many moments from the 2021 action entertainer.

The video features Jackie in his role as Omar Hafeez alongside glimpses of Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and Katrina Kaif as Dr Ria Sooryavanshi.

The montage captures the action, drama and larger-than-life moments that defined Sooryavanshi. The post also features the song "Sooryavanshi" playing in the background, adding to the nostalgic feel of the anniversary post.

Sharing the montage, Jackie marked the occasion with the caption,“#Celebrating5YearsOfSooryavanshi” Released on November 5, 2021, Sooryavanshi completed five years on November 5, 2026.

The film, back then had been one of the most-awaited releases of its time, mainly because it brought together three leading characters from Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Akshay played Veer Sooryavanshi, an Anti-Terrorism Squad officer, while Katrina portrayed his doctor wife Ria.

The film was the fourth instalment in Shetty's cop universe, which began with Singham in 2011 and continued with Singham Returns and Simmba. Sooryavanshi expanded the universe by bringing Akshay's character into the fold.

The ensemble cast also featured Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Javed Jaaferi, Siddharth Jadhav and other actors. Jackie played the antagonist Omar Hafeez, while Gulshan Grover and Abhimanyu Singh were also part of the film's supporting cast.

The movie also starred Ajay Devgn reprise his iconic role as DCP Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh returned as Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao. Both actors made extended cameo appearances.

Sooryavanshi also marked Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's reunion on screen after nearly a decade. The two actors had previously worked together in films including Namastey London, Welcome and Singh Is Kinng.

–IANS

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