'Deliberate Planting Of Fake, Fabricated Evidence': Abhishek Banerjee On Cash Seizure At Trinamool Office

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) The cash worth Rs 1,02,79,000, which was recovered by the police from a party office of the Trinamool Congress at Sarisha under Diamond Harbour Police district in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, was actually planted by the police administration, alleged the party's general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee.

The Diamond Harbour Police had claimed that they got information about the huge cash at the Sarisha party office during the interrogation of Abhishek Banerjee's aide, Sumit Roy, who is currently in police custody in relation to a multi-crore soil-theft case registered at Kalitala-Ashuti Police Station under the jurisdiction of the same police district.

However, rubbishing the police's claims, Banerjee issued a social media post late Wednesday night claiming that the cash was planted deliberately at the said party office, which was allegedly vandalised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed goons six months back.

“The deliberate planting of fake and fabricated evidence at a property vandalised six months ago by BJP goons, which subsequently became a scene of crime under police investigation, is a brazen attempt to subvert justice, manipulate the investigation and misuse the machinery of law,” claimed the Diamond Harbour MP in his social media post.

In his social media post, Abhishek Banerjee cautioned that those responsible for this alleged conspiracy of planting the cash at the property will ultimately be held accountable.“Let this be an unequivocal warning to those orchestrating this sinister conspiracy and those acting at their behest: You will be held personally accountable for every act of fabrication, manipulation and abuse of authority,” said Banerjee.

He also warned the police administration not to mistake political patronage, official position or the misuse of police powers for immunity from prosecution.

“The law will catch up with every individual involved, regardless of rank, position or political affiliation. Prepare yourselves to face the full force of the law. There will be no compromise, no retreat and no escape from legal accountability,” Banerjee added.

On Monday, although the Diamond Harbour Police District confirmed that the party office -- where the cash was recovered -- belonged to the Trinamool Congress, it did not clarify who was actually responsible for running the office.

It is still unclear why this huge amount of cash was kept in the Trinamool Congress party office and where it came from.

The police are trying to gather more information about the source of this money.

However, the police's initial probe has found that it is related to the case of soil theft registered at Kalitala-Ashuti police station.